Coming off respective eight-win seasons, King George’s girls traveled to Riverbend to open up the 2021-22 girls’ basketball season Tuesday night. King George opened the game with four quick points, but that would be the last time that the Foxes would lead. The Bears tightened up on defense and outscored King George 19-4 the rest of the quarter en route to a 58-25 win.

KING GEORGE, VA ・ 12 DAYS AGO