Translate Your React App with Tolgee: A Step-by-Step Guide

The emergence and popularization of cloud computing technology reduce the production cost of enterprises greatly. At the same time, more and more software companies started their digital innovations, exploring more efficient ways of remote development and work. For example, Microsoft released VS Code Remote in 2019, which supports remote development and ushered in a new era. According to StackOverflow's 2019 annual survey, VS Code has become the first choice for developers at that time. After that, Coder open sourced the code-server, allowing VS Code to run on any platform and access it through a browser, solving the problem of environmental inconsistency across devices, satisfying developer's needs for a more flexible, convenient, and efficient collaborative way of working. In this way, a remote development infrastructure has been created, many companies started to launch remote development tools, such as DCS of TeamCode and Docker's Development Environments.

