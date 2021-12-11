ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verstappen beats Hamilton for pole ahead of F1 season finale

By JENNA FRYER
 2 days ago
Abu Dhabi F1 GP Auto Racing Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates after winning the pole position for the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, Pool) (Kamran Jebreili)

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — A first Formula One championship for Max Verstappen was in reach after masterful Red Bull strategy helped the Dutchman overcome an early qualifying mistake to beat Lewis Hamilton for the top starting spot in the title-deciding Abu Dhabi GP.

Verstappen flat-spotted his medium tires in Saturday qualifying, which forced Red Bull to blueprint a plan to give its star any sort of edge over his rival. Sergio Perez was tasked to help and went out first in the final qualifying segment — a move that allowed Perez to tow Verstappen down the long straight at Yas Marina Circuit before Perez bailed out and sacrificed his own lap to aid his teammate.

Verstappen clocked his lap at at 1 minute, 22.109-seconds, good enough to hold off Hamilton by .371-seconds. The pole-sitter has won in Abu Dhabi the last six years, including Verstappen's victory last season when he led all 55 laps around the yacht-filled marina.

He refused to presume his pole-winning run guaranteed that Verstappen will dethrone Hamilton's run of four consecutive titles and become F1's first Dutch world champion.

“First of all, I never look at the stats because these things can change at the start or whatever, the first lap,” Verstappen said. “I just need to focus on what we can control as a team.”

Hamilton on Sunday will attempt to win a record eighth championship to break a tie with Michael Schumacher. Hamilton and Verstappen are tied in the standings — the first time since 1974 that contenders were even going into the deciding race.

He liked his chances.

“We're good. Happy that I'm on front row, I can see him,” Hamilton said. “I'm giving it everything.”

Hamilton could ultimately still have the advantage because of Verstappen's mistake.

After Verstappen flat-spotted his medium tires in Q2, Red Bull changed to soft tires and will start Sunday's race on rubber that won't be as durable as the mediums for Hamilton and Mercedes. Red Bull boss Christian Horner said during qualifying "the lockup wasn’t ideal, that kind of forced our hand,” but neither he or his driver were worried.

“I wanted to try to start on the mediums but I flat-spotted,” Verstappen said. “But I felt good on the soft so it's not really a difficult decision to make and then just say ‘OK.’”

Lando Norris for McLaren was a surprise third — beating out both Verstappen and Hamilton's teammates. Perez was fourth for Red Bull, followed by Carlos Sainz of Ferrari and at last Hamilton's outgoing Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas in a disappointing sixth.

Norris said he'll have the best seat in the marina come Sunday.

“I'm very excited to see everything unfold, to see what goes on,” Norris said. “It's just a genuine pleasure to be in this position to see everything that's been going on this season between Max and Lewis and to watch the battles and to watch the racing.”

Hamilton was loudly booed by a sold-out crowd packed with Verstappen fans. The British driver shrugged off the reception, noting “there's a lot of (Dutch) orange here,” but acknowledged "you're always surprised by the boos no matter how many times you experience it.

“But I don't care, it doesn't make a difference to me,” he said. “If it was a cheer, if it was a boo, it makes no difference to how I go about my life. If anything, I use that as fuel.”

Hamilton won three consecutive races to slice all 19 points off Verstappen's hold on the championship going into the finale and this title fight has been likened to both James Hunt vs. Niki Lauda in 1976 and Ayrton Senna vs. Alain Prost in 1990.

But Hamilton has been involved in his own tense battles before, including a one-point victory over Felipe Massa for his first championship in 2008 and a five-point loss to teammate Nico Rosberg in 2016. He said this year is “a million times different” from 2016, his last challenge and defeat.

“Much, much different scenario,” said Hamilton, who added he's a better driver and better teammate now. “We're just in a different place in life. We're just in a much better and happier place.”

Verstappen has faced heavy criticism this year for an aggressive driving style that has led to penalties from the stewards, an accusation by Hamilton last week that Verstappen drives over the line, and on-track collisions with his rival. He's said all weekend that he's been treated unfairly on and off track, and Horner wondered if a narrative had not been formed to intentionally pressure Verstappen into mistakes.

Ahead of the finale, Verstappen said he was ready to go.

“For tonight and the coming hours, I think what's most important is good sleep,” Verstappen said. “But also I have friends and family around, so I am not going to do anything different to what I normally have been doing.”

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

The Independent

Red Bull’s Christian Horner reveals moment Max Verstappen showed he could handle pressure of F1 title fight

Max Verstappen is showing “impressive maturity” as he battles Lewis Hamilton for the F1 title, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has said, and the Dutchman is racing “better than ever” as a result. Verstappen leads title rival Hamilton by eight points heading into the penultimate race of the season in Saudi Arabia this weekend, and he could win his maiden championship in Jeddah if results go his way. Seven-time champion Hamilton has cut Verstappen’s lead at the top of the standings by winning the past two races in Brazil and Qatar, but the 24-year-old has limited the damage...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying LIVE: F1 result as Hamilton claims pole after Verstappen hits wall

Lewis Hamilton claimed a dramatic pole position for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and Mercedes secured a one-two after Max Verstappen crashed on his final lap of qualifying. With Hamilton on provisional pole, Verstappen was pushing hard and was ahead of his title rival’s time when he put his car into the wall on the final corner of his lap at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. It meant Verstappen was unable to improve upon his time and the Dutchman will start Sunday’s race behind both Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, although Red Bull will also have to fix his car ahead...
MOTORSPORTS
AFP

Verstappen crowned world champion despite Mercedes' protests

Max Verstappen emerged from a Formula One season like no other as a worthy world champion, the Dutch driver prising the crown from Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the final race on Sunday. The road to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was marked by moments of high drama, but no one could have predicted the best would be saved till last. The tension spilled over from the track to the stewards' room when Mercedes lodged appeals against the outcome, both of which were rejected. The German team, which had the consolation of winning an unprecedented eighth consecutive constructors' title, announced their intention to lodge one final appeal, so the drivers' title could still end in the hands of lawyers.
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

Max Verstappen Girlfriend: List of women the Red Bull ace has dated

Max Verstappen broke onto the big stage in 2015, and has been on the upward trajectory since then. The 24-year-old driver has been one of the most consistent drivers in Formula One for the past three seasons, finishing P3 in overall standings in 2020 and 2021. Max Verstappen is a...
CELEBRITIES
Person
Ayrton Senna
Person
Alain Prost
Person
Sergio Perez
Person
Christian Horner
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Felipe Massa
Person
Lando Norris
Person
Valtteri Bottas
Person
Nico Rosberg
Person
Niki Lauda
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Michael Schumacher
ClutchPoints

Lewis Hamilton drops brutal truth about F1 race in Saudi Arabia

F1 star Lewis Hamilton drops a brutal truth bomb about racing in Saudi Arabia, citing the country’s laws directed at the LGBT+ community. Out of all the drivers on the grid, Hamilton can be considered the most vocal and active in fighting for social justice, particularly the Black Lives Matter campaign and LGBTQ+ rights. Given Saudi Arabia’s laws and Hamilton’s views regarding the LGBTQ+ community, he doesn’t seem too thrilled about racing in the country.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix LIVE: F1 race result as Max Verstappen beats Lewis Hamilton to win title

Follow live coverage after Max Verstappen clinched his first Formula 1 world title after winning a scarcely believable Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. One of the most compelling years in the history of F1 went to the wire as Red Bull’s Verstappen and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton arrived at the Yas Marina Circuit level on 369.5 points. Verstappen earned a dominant pole in qualifying on Saturday, before clinching the world title with victory in the race on Sunday.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Mercedes lodge protest after Max Verstappen’s controversial F1 title win at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Mercedes have lodged a protest against the result of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after a controversial finale which saw Max Verstappen overtake Lewis Hamilton on the last lap and clinch his maiden world title.Nicholas Latifi’s crash with five laps to go at the Yas Marina Circuit brought out the safety car, which meant Verstappen could not only close the 12-second gap to race leader Hamilton but also take the opportunity to change to fresh tyres for the finale.Race director Michael Masi then allowed some of the lapped cars – those that were between Verstappen and Hamilton – to...
MOTORSPORTS
AFP

Verstappen wins first world title after protests rejected

Max Verstappen clinched his first Formula One world title when he won a dramatic season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday, but only after two protests from Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes team were rejected. Just as it seemed Hamilton was heading for his eighth world title, Verstappen took advantage of a crash by Nicholas Latifi that effectively set up a one-lap dash for the title. Verstappen and Hamilton, who had begun the race level on points, started that final lap wheel to wheel but the 24-year-old Red Bull driver pulled away to take the chequered flag. It was a compelling end to a championship for the ages, played out over 22 spell-binding acts.
SPORTS
#Red Bull#Dutchman#Abu Dhabi Gp#Yas Marina Circuit#F1
The Independent

Miracle of Yas Marina for Max Verstappen as he prevails in world title shoot-out

Max Verstappen claimed his first-ever Formula One world championship with a sensational last-lap overtake on title rival Lewis Hamilton to claim a controversial victory at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.The Red Bull driver stormed past Hamilton in the closing stages of the season-ending race at the Yas Marina Circuit having benefited from a late safety car that bunched up the pack.Hamilton appeared to be charging to glory, easily holding Verstappen at bay in the closing laps only for a crash for the Williams of Nicholas Latifi to change the course of events.RED BULL: "MAX VERSTAPPEN - YOU ARE WORLD CHAMPION!"...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 controversy 2021: Key moments that decided Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Max Verstappen won the Formula One world championship with a scintillating last-lap overtake of title rival Lewis Hamilton at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.The pair had been locked level on points heading into the race at the Yas Marina Circuit before yet another memorable race saw the Dutchman take the chequered flag and his maiden world title.Here, we take a look at the five key moments from a race that will go down in history.First lap fightVerstappen had drawn first blood in this title fight decider as the qualified on pole position following a fine lap during Saturday...
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

Lewis Hamilton wants 'uncomfortable discussions' in Saudi Arabia over LGBTQ+ rights

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton said he wants to do everything in his power to be a force for positive change in Saudi Arabia ahead of the country's first race. Hamilton will wear Pride colours on his race helmet for the second race in a row this weekend, having done so at the Qatar Grand Prix. A Jeddah street circuit hosts Saudi's debut F1 race on Dec. 5.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Don’t let F1 finale detract from Max Verstappen’s merits as world champion

Max Verstappen may yet get a third chance to celebrate his first Formula One world championship. At the time of writing, officials have rejected two appeals from Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes team pertaining to what they saw as incorrectly applied rules and Verstappen’s overzealousness, nosing ahead of Hamilton before the race was restarted on the final lap. Both were thrown out some four hours after the 24-year-old had bounded out of his car after crossing first in the season’s 22nd and final race, in Abu Dhabi. A second bite of the celebratory cherry came when Red Bull team principal Christian...
FIFA
firstsportz.com

Lando Norris makes honest Lewis Hamilton confession in terms of fame

McLaren’s Lando Norris is one of the brightest young stars in the modern-day Formula 1 grid. Having being highly popular among the new-age Formula 1 spectators, Norris made an honest confession with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, saying that he is nowhere close to being as popular as the 36-years-old Brit driver.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Red Bull ‘played rough’ to help Max Verstappen win F1 title, Damon Hill claims

Former F1 world champion Damon Hill has claimed Red Bull and team boss Christian Horner were “playing rough” as they looked to put the pressure on race director Michael Masi during the closing stages of Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.Horner pleaded Masi to give championship contenders Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton “one more lap” following the safety car, with Mercedes counterpart Toto Wolff later criticising the “unacceptable” way in which the race unfolded.Five cars were allowed to overtake the safety car, putting Verstappen directly behind Hamilton on a fresh set of soft tyres, and Hill said Red Bull were...
MOTORSPORTS
Reuters

Verstappen says Mercedes boss texted congratulations

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Formula One world champion Max Verstappen took stock of his new status on Monday and revealed that Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff, despite threatening to appeal, had texted his congratulations. The 24-year-old handed Red Bull their first title since 2013 in Abu Dhabi on Sunday when...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

‘What a joke’, ‘It can’t be right’: Lewis Hamilton pipped to Formula One title

A breathless and chaotic climax to the Formula One season which saw Lewis Hamilton pipped to the championship title left viewers angry and confused.With Hamilton effectively needing to win the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to take the crown ahead of Max Verstappen he held a comfortable lead over his rival in the late stages of the race.A title battle we will never forgetThank you#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/aDYvg00KuQ— Formula 1 (@F1) December 12, 2021But a crash saw the safety car sent out, ultimately ensuring the title came down to one lap of racing with Hamilton’s lead erased – and Verstappen...
TENNIS
Taylor Daily Press

Lewis Hamilton in trouble over controversial Mercedes sponsorship deal: ‘I didn’t know anything about it’ | Formula 1 in Saudi Arabia

Formula 1Lewis Hamilton is usually outspoken when it comes to social issues and abuses in the world. Tonight after qualifying – Where he took first place after a mistake from Verstappen He was questioned about a controversial sponsorship deal with his Mercedes team. “We’ll see if that logo stays on the car.”
MOTORSPORTS
