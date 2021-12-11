ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

TV's Strahan flies in space with astronaut's daughter: Wow!

By MARCIA DUNN
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JOlNs_0dKFYERv00
Blue Origin Strahan Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket launches carrying TV celebrity and former NFL football great Michael Strahan along with other passengers from its spaceport near Van Horn, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Joining Strahan on the short space flight are Laura Shepard Churchley, the oldest daughter of America's first astronaut, Alan Shepard, as well as four paying customers. (AP Photo/LM Otero) (LM Otero)

Football star and TV celebrity Michael Strahan caught a ride to space with Jeff Bezos’ rocket-launching company Saturday, sharing the trip with the daughter of America’s first astronaut.

“TOUCHDOWN has a new meaning now!!!” he tweeted after landing.

Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket blasted off from West Texas, sending the capsule on a 10-minute flight with the two VIP guests and four paying customers. Their automated capsule soared to an altitude of 66 miles (106 kilometers), providing a few minutes of weightlessness before parachuting into the desert. The booster also came back to land successfully.

It was five minutes and 50 miles (187 kilometers) shorter than Alan Shepard’s Mercury flight from Florida's Cape Canaveral on May 5, 1961. His eldest daughter, Laura Shepard Churchley, took along a tiny piece of his Freedom 7 capsule as well as mementos from his Apollo 14 moonshot. She also packed some golf balls; her dad hit a couple on the lunar surface.

A co-host of ABC's “Good Morning America," Strahan bubbled over with excitement in updates for the show all week. He took along his Super Bowl ring and retired New York Giants jersey No. 92. Bezos stashed a football on board that will go to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

As soon as he emerged from the capsule, Strahan said he wanted to go again. But Bezos joked he'd have to buy his own ticket next time.

In a video he posted later, Strahan called the experience surreal and unbelievable: “Wow, that’s all I can say. Wow."

At the launch facility near Van Horn, Bezos had “Light this candle” painted on the launch tower’s bridge, borrowing from Alan Shepard's famous gripe from inside Freedom 7 as the delays mounted: “Why don’t you fix your little problem and light this candle?”

Shepard Churchley — who volunteered for Blue Origin's third passenger flight — borrowed her late father's phrase, yelling “Let's light this candle!” while awaiting takeoff. Fierce wind held up her flight for two days.

She heads the board of trustees for the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation.

“I thought about Daddy coming down and thought, gosh he didn’t even get to enjoy any of what I’m getting to enjoy," Shepard Churchley said following touchdown. “He was working. He had to do it himself. I went up for the ride!”

Saturday’s launch marks the last one this year by private U.S. companies as space tourism finally takes off. Virgin Galactic kicked it off in July, sending up its billionaire founder, Richard Branson, followed by Blue Origin and SpaceX. So many are flying that the Federal Aviation Administration announced Friday it will no longer designate who is a commercial astronaut or give out wings.

Bezos, who founded Amazon six years before Blue Origin, was on his company's debut launch in July. The second, in October, included actor William Shatner — Captain James Kirk of TV’s original “Star Trek.” The late Leonard Nimoy’s daughter sent up a necklace with a “Vulcan Salute” charm on Saturday's flight, in honor of the show's original Mr. Spock.

Among the the four space tourists paying unspecified millions each were the first parent-child combo: financier Lane Bess and his son Cameron. Also flying: Voyager Space chairman and CEO Dylan Taylor and investor Evan Dick.

Blue Origin dedicated Saturday’s launch to Glen de Vries, who launched into space with Shatner, but died one month later in a plane crash.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
wfav951.com

Michael Strahan Faces Criticism For His Blue Origin Flight

Good Morning America host Michael Strahan returned to Earth along with five other passengers aboard a Blue Origin flight Saturday (December 11th). Posting a video to Twitter that shared his excitement after landing, the former football player wrote, “TOUCHDOWN has a new meaning now!!! WOW…. that was amazing!!!”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WFMZ-TV Online

Humans are 'insignificant'! Star Trek's William Shatner had an epiphany during space voyage

William Shatner had an epiphany about how "insignificant" human beings really are when he travelled into space. The 90-year-old actor – who is best known for his role as Captain James T. Kirk in the 'Star Trek' TV series and movies - became the oldest person to go up into space when he blasted off on Jeff Bezos' New Shepard NS-18 rocket alongside Audrey Powers, Blue Origin's Vice President of Mission and Flight Operation, and crew members Chris Boshuizen and Glen de Vries back in October.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
trekmovie.com

William Shatner Gets Official Astronaut Wings As ‘Shatner In Space’ Doc Is Released

The US Federal Aviation Administration has officially designated William Shatner as an astronaut. The FAA has recognized Shatner along with 12 others who have flown commercial flights into space, expanding their astronaut list on the official Commercial Human Spaceflight Recognition website. “The U.S. commercial human spaceflight industry has come a...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Blue Origin poised to send NFL, TV's Strahan into space

Jeff Bezos’ rocket company, Blue Origin is about to send former NFL great Michael Strahan into space — with a football. The co-host of ABC’s “Good Morning America” and former New York Giant prepped Saturday for a morning blastoff from West Texas. Five others will join him on the 10-minute flight, including the eldest daughter of the first American in space, Alan Shepard. Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket is named for him.Strahan packed his Super Bowl ring and his newly retired No. 92 jersey for the ride. Bezos also put a football aboard that will go to the Pro...
NFL
abc17news.com

NFL, TV’s Strahan launches toward space atop Bezos’ rocket

NFL great Michael Strahan is on his way to his space _ with a football. Jeff Bezos’ rocket company, Blue Origin, launched the former NFL player and co-host of ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Saturday morning from West Texas. Five others joined him on the planned 10-minute flight, including the eldest daughter of the first American in space, Alan Shepard. Blue Origin’s rocket is named after her father. After the flight, the football on board will go to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It’s the third time Blue Origin has flown passengers in the automated capsule.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Shepard
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Richard Branson
Person
Leonard Nimoy
Person
William Shatner
trekmovie.com

‘Shatner In Space’ Documentary Coming To Amazon Prime Video

In October Star Trek’s William Shatner made history by flying into space on Blue Origin’s second human flight. In December you will be able to go behind the scenes on Shatner’s life-changing flight. Shatner in Space. Prime Video and William Shatner announced that Shatner in Space, a one-hour special, will...
TV & VIDEOS
CBS Miami

South Florida Father Discusses Trip To Space With Son Aboard Blue Origin

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida father and son made history as they launched into space this past weekend aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket. But their trip has a whole lot of meaning beyond just going out of this world. “Being able to do this together, with my son, I think is a special feeling we’ll have and quite frankly our relationship has changed forever, for the better,” says Lane Bess. On Saturday, Lane and Cameron Bess saw the earth from dozens of miles above the surface. “Initially, you get that feeling like you do in an airplane, you’re seeing the horizon, but...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Tourism#Astronaut#Football#Blue Origin#Mercury#Apollo#Abc#New York Giants
Indy100

Elon Musk revealed why he’s had so many children and it’s raising eyebrows

Elon Musk, who has just been named TIME’s 2021 person of the year, recently revealed why he decided to have so many children - and it had people on social media raising their eyebrows.In a Wall Street Journal virtual event last week, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO countered arguments that population control is needed worldwide.Addressing his âlatest creation, the Tesla Bot, at the WSJ’s CEO Council Summit, Musk noted that the humanoid has the potential to substitute human labour efforts.“There are not enough people, I can’t emphasise this enough. There are not enough people,” he said.He added that there are many...
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

If You Have This TV Provider, Prepare to Lose 17 Channels Friday

Whether you're getting comfortable on the couch after a long day or looking to catch your favorite team's game, there's nothing quite like being able to unwind in front of the TV. And thanks to new streaming services and technology, it's never been easier to get precisely what you want out of every viewing experience. But if you're a subscriber of one major TV provider, you could be about to lose more than a dozen channels by the end of the week. Read on to see if your must-see shows are affected.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Independent

Grimes seemingly shades Elon Musk over Time Person of the Year 2021 cover

Grimes seemed to take a swipe at ex-boyfriend Elon Musk after he was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year.On Monday (13 December), the Tesla CEO was named the most important figure of 2021 by the publication for his work in the electric cars industry, as well as his plans to take humanity to Mars and his interest in cryptocurrency.In response, singer Grimes – who split from Musk earlier this year after three years of dating – reshared the cover to Twitter on Monday night.“And he cut his own hair for this pic too - icon,” she tweeted, adding...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Elon Musk Warns 'Civilization Is Going to Crumble' Because of Huge Declining Trend

During a recent interview at a Wall Street Journal event, Elon Musk shared some interesting theories about the future. According to CNBC, Musk told the audience that civilization will "crumble" if the birth rate continues to decline. Musk is the father of six children. He shares five sons with his ex-wife Justine Wilson and one son with his former partner, Grimes.
INDUSTRY
CNET

NASA solar probe officially 'touches the sun' and lives to tell the tale

After spending 990 days speeding through the solar system and zipping around Venus and our home star, NASA's Parker Solar Probe has achieved the headline goal of its mission: It "touched the sun." More specifically, an instrument aboard the probe, which was launched on Aug. 12, 2018, notified scientists back...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Trevor Noah asks why Time’s Person of the Year ‘always goes to the weirdest person’

Trevor Noah has shared his opinions about Time Magazine’s “Person of the Year” on Monday’s (13 December) episode of The Daily Show.Thinking out loud about this year’s winner, Elon Musk, and past people of the year, including Mark Zuckerberg, Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani, Noah asked: “Why is it that Person of the Year always goes to the weirdest person?”He added: “I sometimes wonder if aliens came down, I don’t know if I want these guys representing our race. You know, the aliens would be like, [in robot voice] ‘Your species needs to be exterminated.’”Despite his jokes, Noah did agree...
CELEBRITIES
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
29K+
Followers
44K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy