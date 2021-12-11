ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Memory lane trip: The 2011 Carolina League champion Frederick Keys

By Steve Melewski
masnsports.com
 2 days ago

The year was 2011. Two teenaged Orioles prospects were about to play their first full seasons of professional baseball. One was an international signee, the other a No. 3 overall draft pick. They would soon become close friends and would play together in Baltimore. But that year, Jonathan Schoop...

www.masnsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Sunday’s Kris Bryant News

Kris Bryant is one of the biggest names on the Major League Baseball free agency market, but it doesn’t sound like he’s going to sign a contract anytime soon. According to MLB insider Robert Murray, Bryant – who was traded from Chicago to San Francisco at the deadline – is not planning on signing before the work stoppage.
MLB
Tv20detroit.com

Former Red Sox player dies of apparent heart attack in Dominican Republic

A former Boston Red Sox player who helped the team win a World Series title in 2007 has died. According to ESPN Deportes and Dominican newspaper Diario Libre, former shortstop Julio Lugo died of an apparent heart attack on Monday. Lugo's sister, Rina Lugo, told the sports outlet that her...
MLB
FanSided

Former Dodgers star linked as possible Andrew McCutchen replacement for Phillies

An MLB Network analyst eyes this former Dodger to replace Andrew McCutchen. When the Philadelphia Phillies declined the $15 million team option for fan-favorite outfielder Andrew McCutchen earlier this month — making him a free-agent — the left field position immediately became one of the biggest areas the organization has to address this offseason.
MLB
NESN

MLB Rumors: Yankees Sign Former Red Sox Shortstop As Free Agent

The New York Yankees seemingly have been tied to each free agent this offseason, but reportedly got one of their guys Monday. The Yankees signed former Boston Red Sox shortstop José Peraza to a minor league deal, according to Dan Martin of the New York Post. Peraza has bounced around...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Schoop
Person
Brian Ward
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Blaine Beatty
Person
Mike Devereaux
Audacy

Did Justin Verlander’s deal with Astros fall through?

Justin Verlander reportedly agreed to a two-year, $50-million contract with the Astros last month, though it was never officially announced. Because no transactions can occur during the MLB lockout, the right-hander technically remains a free agent.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carolina League#Memory Lane#Orioles#Baysox#Eastern League
NESN

The Padres have acquired Adam Frazier from the Mariners

The Mariners have acquired Adam Frazier from the Padres, MLBTradeRumors.com reports. Frazier was acquired at the trade deadline from the Pirates last season and is once again on the move. The Mariners may have finished second to the Padres in that trade last July as they were hot after Frazier to try and lead their playoff push.
MLB
southsideshowdown.com

Chicago White Sox: Having Tim Anderson over Fernando Tatis Jr.

Since baseball is in the early stages of a lockout and being able to sign free agents or make trades has grounded to a halt, it might be interesting to take the time to play a game of “What If?”. While much discussion with the Chicago White Sox has centered on finding a second baseman this offseason, “What If?” the team had never traded Fernando Tatis Jr back in 2016.
MLB
FanSided

Baseball Hall of Fame: Why does Dick Allen keep getting snubbed?

Six players were elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday evening. Dick Allen was not among them. With the MLB lockout going on, baseball fans got to gather and watch to see which legends would receive induction by the Baseball Hall of Fame. On Sunday, the Era Committees announced their votes as to who would be forever immortalized in Cooperstown from the Early Baseball Era and Golden Days Era classes.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Veteran Major League Baseball Player Announces Retirement At 35

MLB veteran Andrew Romine is retiring from baseball after 11 seasons in the league. He took to Instagram to make his announcement on Friday. “I was a boy with a dream. A dream of becoming something great. To push harder, be better and compete against the best in the world. A dream to be a part of history. As I hang up my cleats today and reflect on my journey through Baseball, all I can think is ‘Thank You,'” he wrote.
MLB
FanSided

The Golden Days Hall of Fame ballot is fratricidal

The 10 players recently named to the Golden Days Hall of Fame ballot constitute a uniformly strong list of candidates. A plausible argument could be made for enshrinement of all 10. Ironically, the very strength of the ballot could also be the reason why none of the 10 are chosen.
BASEBALL
pitcherlist.com

Astros, Verlander Find A Mutually Beneficial Agreement

Though it’s had nearly three weeks to sink in, there’s still plenty to be discussed about the hottest stove perhaps ever seen in the history of the sport (I wonder why that is…). That final three or for days pre-lockout were pure adrenaline, but the first really big fish of the offseason found dry land (don’t ask about this analogy) a week earlier when the Astros agreed to re-sign Justin Verlander to a two-year, $50 million contract that includes an opt-out after this coming season. Somewhat notably, however, the deal was not made official before MLB owners locked out their players, meaning Verlander remains technically a free agent until a new Collective Bargaining Agreement is in place. The reasons for the delay have not been made public, though it’s something to keep in mind as the offseason progresses.
MLB
FanSided

Hall of Fame journey meets final ballot for two former Red Sox greats

Two former Red Sox players get one final shot at the Hall of Fame. The 2022 Baseball Hall of ballot was announced last week. With new additions to the ballot, headlined by David Ortiz, there is a heavy Boston Red Sox influence. Nine total players sported the iconic “B” on their cap, with over half of them having either their best seasons in Boston, or capturing their biggest career achievements with the Sox.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy