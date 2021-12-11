ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Banksy creates T-shirt to help statue-toppling defendants

WDBO
WDBO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kOSFS_0dKFUueZ00
Britain Banksy A person inside Rough Trade in Bristol, England, Saturday Dec. 11, 2021, holds up a T-shirt designed by street artist Banksy, being sold to support four people facing trial accused of criminal damage in relation to the toppling of a statue of slave trader Edward Colston. The anonymous artist posted on Instagram pictures of limited edition grey souvenir T-shirts which will go on sale on Saturday in Bristol. The shirts have a picture of Colston's empty plinth with a rope hanging off, with debris and a discarded sign nearby. (Jacob King/PA via AP) (Jacob King)

LONDON — (AP) — Hundreds of people lined up Saturday in the English city of Bristol to get the latest work by elusive street artist Banksy — a T-shirt created to help four defendants charged over the toppling of a local statue of a slave trader.

The gray shirt features the word Bristol above the empty plinth on which the statue of 17th-century slave merchant Edward Colston long stood, with a rope hanging from it and debris scattered around.

Anti-racism demonstrators pulled down the statue and and dumped it in Bristol harbor in June 2020 amid global protests sparked by the police killing of a Black American man, George Floyd.

Four people have been charged with criminal damage over the statue’s felling and are going on trial next week.

“I’ve made some souvenir shirts to mark the occasion,” Banksy said on social media Friday. “Available from various outlets in the city from tomorrow. All proceeds to the defendants so they can go for a pint.”

Banksy said the T-shirts cost 25 pounds ($33) and are limited to one per customer.

Banksy’s identity has never been confirmed, but he began his career spray-painting walls and bridges in Bristol, a port city in southwest England. Some of his works have sold for millions of dollars at auction.

Colston made a fortune transporting enslaved Africans across the Atlantic to the Americas on Bristol-based ships. He was a major benefactor to Bristol, with streets and institutions named for him — some of which have been renamed since the statue-felling sparked a debate about racism and historical commemoration.

City authorities fished the Colston statue out of the harbor and say it will be placed in a museum, along with placards from the Black Lives Matter demonstration.

___

Follow all AP stories about racial injustice at https://apnews.com/hub/Racialinjustice.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Queues form as Banksy Colston statue trial T-shirts go on sale

Large queues formed as limited-edition T-shirts made by anonymous street artist Banksy went on sale. The Bristol-born artist announced on Friday night that the shirts would go on sale at locations in the city. He said they had been created to show support for the four people about to go...
BEAUTY & FASHION
newschain

Banksy designs T-shirt in aid of Colston statue accused

Street artist Banksy has switched to the rag trade and will be selling T-shirts to support four people facing trial accused of criminal damage in relation to the toppling of a statue of slave trader Edward Colston. The anonymous artist posted on Instagram pictures of limited edition grey souvenir T-shirts...
BEAUTY & FASHION
tucsonpost.com

4 Face Trial in UK Over Toppling of Slave Trader Statue

LONDON - Four people were due to go on trial in Britain on Monday in connection with the toppling of a statue of a 17th-century slave trader during anti-racism protests. Demonstrators pulled down the bronze memorial to Edward Colston in Bristol, western England, on June 7 last year, then dragged it to the city's harbor and threw it in the River Avon.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Banksy
Person
George Floyd
Person
Edward Colston
Indy100

Banksy is selling t-shirts so ‘Colston Four’ can go ‘for a pint’

Banksy is turning his attention from street art to clothing as he aims to raise money for the “Colston Four”.Bristol-based Banksy will be selling t-shirts to support four people facing trial accused of criminal damage in relation to the toppling of a statue of slave trader Edward Colston.The anonymous artist took to Instagram to post pictures of limited edition grey souvenir t-shirts which will go on sale today in Bristol. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Banksy (@banksy)The...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Thousands queue to get limited edition Banksy T-shirts

Thousands of people have queued outside shops in Bristol to buy limited edition T-shirts designed by world-famous street artist Banksy Five stores across the city were each selling several hundred of the grey souvenir shirts, in aid of the four people facing trial in relation to the toppling of a statue of slave trader Edward Colston The shirts have a picture of Colston’s empty plinth with a rope hanging off, with debris and a discarded sign nearby and Bristol written above.Banksy said proceeds from the sale would be given to the four people facing trial next week in the city...
APPAREL
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walls And Bridges#Port City#Defendants#Ap#English#Black American#Africans
The Independent

Atlanta influencers with eight children found dead in murder-suicide, police say

A married couple has left behind eight children after they died in a murder-suicide just six months after moving to Atlanta, Georgia to expand their businesses. Keianna Burns, 44, and Ronnell Burns, 46, were home alone on 6 November just before 9pm when Ms Burns shot her husband to death and then killed herself with the weapon, police have said. Ms Burns posted a video of herself singing and dancing with one of her children just hours before the shootings. Police said the child was with a relative when the couple died. “I’m asking you one thing, because I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Santa Monica Daily Press

Statue toppled

Fallen: A statue at 26th and Wilshire installed by artist Ed Massey was toppled recently. The work was installed two years ago as part of Massey’s efforts to use art to spur social change.
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WSAV News 3

Man killed in shooting involving police near UK royal palace

LONDON (AP) — British police say a man was shot dead during a confrontation with firearms officers on Saturday near the Kensington Palace royal residence in London. The Metropolitan Police force said officers were called to reports that a man with a firearm had entered a bank and bookmakers in the Kensington area of west […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Appalling’ race rant woman who abused doorman to spend Christmas in prison

A woman caught on video as she racially abused and spat at a pub doorman is set to spend Christmas behind bars after she was jailed for 14 weeks for the “appalling” assault.Sharna Walker, who went viral on social media in May after the incident in Birmingham’s Broad Street leisure district, was warned at a previous court hearing she was facing an immediate jail term after admitting racially aggravated common assault.The 25-year-old had also admitted criminal damage after kicking open an exit door and smashing the glass panel, after she was asked to leave the Figure of Eight Wetherspoons branch...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDBO

In Hinduism, women creating spaces for their own leadership

When Sushma Dwivedi started seriously thinking about performing wedding rites and other Hindu religious blessings in New York City and elsewhere, she knew who she needed to talk to - her grandmother. Together, they went through the mantras that are recited by pandits, the priests who perform Hindu religious rituals,...
RELIGION
The Independent

Voices: The police could soon seize the homes of Gypsies and Travellers – this is not who we are as a nation

If I began talking about children with hearts heavy from exposure to prejudice, separated from their parents and forced to leave their homes, you could be forgiven for thinking I was referencing my past. I was part of the Kindertransport, one of 10,000 Jewish or partly Jewish children brought to the UK by Sir Nicholas Winton in the lead up to the Holocaust.Yet I am not talking about the fear of the unknown that I experienced aged six, as I boarded a train bound for the UK. No – I am talking about children in 2021 who are British citizens....
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Woman who racially abused pub doorman on Birmingham night out jailed

A woman who racially abused and assaulted a pub doorman has been jailed for 14 weeks. Sharna Walker, 25, was filmed spitting at and abusing Tristan Price outside the Figure of Eight Wetherspoons branch in Birmingham on 22 May. Walker, from Worcester, previously admitted racially aggravated common assault at Birmingham...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

'Knackered' postman, 51, who was filmed leaving frail pensioner, 72, lying in the snow after she slipped on ice is sacked by Royal Mail

A 'knackered' postman caught on camera leaving a frail pensioner lying in the snow after she slipped near to her front door has been sacked, Royal Mail has today confirmed. Thoughtless Thomas McCafferty, 51, was filmed telling grandmother-of-two Patricia Stewart 'I can't help you pal' after spotting her lying on the ground outside her house in Falkirk, Scotland.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Girl, 11, dies as chemicals discovered at block of flats

An 11-year-old girl has died after a number of chemicals were found at a block of flats in London.The Metropolitan Police said it was called out just after 4pm on Saturday by paramedics who had received reports that the girl was unresponsive at a flat in Sutton Street, Shadwell.She was taken to hospital and died shortly after.The force said the girl’s death is currently being treated as unexplained and a post-mortem examination will be carried out.Other residents in the block were evacuated as a precaution and are being looked after by the local authorityMetropolitan PoliceThe London Fire Brigade said it...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
16K+
Followers
41K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy