Back when, baseball cards used to show minor league stats for the younger players. I was a fan of players that mentioned Rockford, Illinois on their cards. At least, until they gave me reason to not be a fan. Back in the day, the Cubs desperately tried to turn Ken Rudolph (born in Rockford, though raised in California) into a useful catcher. It never really took. Ben Zobrist played Summer Ball in Rockford. So did today’s feature, Jordan Wicks. If there’s a person you dig because he is somewhat from your neck of the woods (regardless the field), note it below. On to Wicks, eventually.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO