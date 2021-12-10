Santa Diver Brings Holiday Cheer to Fish and Visitors in Japan

Crystal River is hosting three days of holiday magic in its downtown with Christmas on the Square. City staff, Crystal River Main Street and the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce are putting on the event, which will feature a synthetic ice skating rink alongside a 5,000-square-foot themed maze for ticket holders to enjoy each day.
Mt. Pleasant Christmas Celebration events continue with a Pancake Breakfast with Santa at Sacred Heart Parish Hall. The event went from 9 a.m. to noon, and attendees could pay $7 per person or $5 for children 4 and under for breakfast and to meet with Santa Claus. The Pancake Breakfast...
Thousand of spectators lined the parade route Saturday morning as the Lady Lake Christmas Parade marched down Old Dixie Highway. The parade was led off by the Lady Lake and Lake County law enforcement, followed by the honor guard comprised of veterans from the armed forces. The lead units were...
Cantigny Park's Visitor Center was transformed into a Lego lover's dream this weekend as the Northern Illinois Lego Train Club hosted its annual train show at the historic Wheaton location. The two-day show, the group's largest event every year in terms of both display space and attendance, has become a...
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Saturday, the Sugar Express Santa Train brought the joy of the holiday season to local families in parts of Florida. Santa traveled to Belle Glade, Clewiston, Moore Haven and Lake Placid on the Sugar Express, powered by historic steam engine No. 148, to deliver toys to kids in need.
HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Memorial Student Center transformed into a festive oasis Thursday as community members gathered to celebrate Herd Holiday. The annual event started with an official tree lighting on the student center plaza, followed by activities, snacks, giveaways and music indoors. Students competed in a gingerbread house decorating contest and others helped children write letters to Santa Claus.
Cookies, carriage rides and Mr. Claus were the main attractions in downtown Irwin Friday night during a Christmas Cookie Tour sponsored by the Irwin Business & Professional Association. John and Rebecca Shakoske of neighboring North Huntingdon brought their 9-month-old daughter, Coraline, to experience her first holiday season in the community.
The tree is up in your house already and it sure is twinkly. It’s colorful, too, and you love to lay next to it and just look at it. Wouldn’t that be a great place to take one of these wonderful holiday books?. Santa is here. He’s there. He’s at...
It isn’t Christmas in Yukon until 5 million twinkling lights illuminate the night sky. The light display at the city’s Christmas in the Park is the largest in Oklahoma. For more than a quarter century, spectators have driven to Chisholm Trail Park to celebrate the holiday season. Whether it’s a...
Holiday in the Plaza was held on Nov. 30 in the Baker Pattillo Student Center plaza in front of the Austin Building. The event consisted of carolling, a lighting ceremony and a photo opportunity with Purple Santa.
SARTELL -- Sartell officials are making a child's holiday a little bit brighter this month. The city and the Sartell Chamber of Commerce are partnering for their second annual Santa Helpers program. Nikki Sweeter is Engagement Director for the city. She says they've taken the program a step further this...
CHICO, Calif. — Santa Clause has made his way from the North Pole to Chico Marketplace and he is making sure children of all walks of life are able to get in on the holiday cheer. Santa, also known as Sensory Santa, provides sensory-friendly experiences for children on the spectrum.
McCORMICK, S.C. (WJBF) – People in McCormick gathered to kick off the 8th annual “Festival of Trees.” “It’s been eight years now that the ladies in McCormick decorate the Grist Mill, which was built in 1898, and they decorate it with all Christmas trees, and festive ideas, and decorations inside, and it’s a completely free […]
Santa Claus made some special deliveries across Greenwich Saturday with the help of first responders. The Cos Cob Fire Police Patrol Santa and the Grinch brought smiles to kids in town. It was the second Operation Santa as they headed out onto their next stop across town. The pre-wrapped holiday...
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Would you want to go fishing with Santa Claus at the beach?. Berkley Fishing and Santa have teamed up to find the perfect post-holiday fishing destination. After submissions from around the world, the five finalists for this adventure are Panama City Beach, Harwell, GA, Huntsville, AL,...
Comments / 0