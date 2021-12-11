ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Thomas Tuchel 'Likes' Real Madrid's Casemiro Ahead of Potential Chelsea Transfer

By Nick Emms
 2 days ago

Chelsea have 'positioned' themselves in a position to sign Casemiro from Real Madrid as Thomas Tuchel likes the midfielder, according to reports in Spain.

The Brazilian born defensive midfielder was part of the Madrid squad that fell to defeat in the semi-final of the Champions League to Chelsea last season.

As per El Nacional, Tuchel is asking for another midfielder and likes Casemiro.

This comes as the Blues face somewhat of a crisis in midfield with Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Trevoh Chalobah all facing injuries in recent weeks.

There have been reports suggesting that Tuchel could look to recall Billy Gilmour from his loan move at Norwich City, with the Blues needing midfield back-up.

Casemiro has previously heaped praise on Chelsea midfielder and potential teammate Kante, also discussing Tuchel's system.

He said: "I like to remind you that (N'Golo) Kante – despite being an extraordinary player – has been playing for Chelsea in a different position, with more freedom to attack, and the first defensive midfielder is Jorginho."

The admission regarding Chelsea's system could hint that Casemiro has thought about himself playing in the side.

However, it would take a huge fee for the Blues to take Casemiro away from Madrid.

El Nacional continue to state that Tuchel has asked Roman Abramovich to sign the Brazilian as Saul Niguez will return to Atletico Madrid after a failed loan spell at the end of the season.

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

