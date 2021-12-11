ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Hoosiers Aged 16 and 17 Now Eligible for Pfizer COVID-19 Booster Dose

 2 days ago

Local Sources — The Indiana Department of Health announced Friday that any Hoosier aged 16 or older can receive a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine so long as they received their second dose at...

Best Life

You're 3 Times More Likely to Get COVID After Vaccination If You Have This

By now, there's enough evidence to show that the currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection from the virus. A study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in September noted that Johnson & Johnson's vaccine was 71 percent effective at preventing hospitalization from the virus, while Pfizer's and Moderna's two-dose vaccines provided 88 percent and 93 percent protection, respectively. But in the face of waning immunity over time, new variants of the virus, and specific medical conditions that may affect how the vaccines work, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people are still possible. Now, a new study has shed light on which people are much more likely to get COVID after vaccination.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Shore News Network

61,500 fully vaccinated New Jerseyans have now been infected with COVID-19, 43,000 since September

TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Wednesday released the state’s weekly update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, reporting 65,521 fully vaccinated individuals have tested positive for the virus. This total represents 43,131breakthrough cases in the state since September. Today, Murphy downplayed that sharp three-month increase which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting Dec. 27

State officials, local governments, and businesses across the U.S. have already enacted vaccine mandates for millions of people in the country. Still, only around 60 percent of people eligible to be vaccinated in the U.S. are fully vaccinated right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And with Delta far from contained and a new variant spreading around the world, that's cause for serious concern. The Omicron variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24, has already made its way into the U.S., having been detected in at least 16 states so far, including California, Louisiana, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. Now, some government officials have decided to implement even stricter vaccine requirements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
leedaily.com

Pfizer CEO’s Wife Is ‘Alive’ And Well, She Is Suffering from COVID-19 Vaccine

The Assertion the Wife of Pfizer’s Ceo Died as a Result of Covid-19 Vaccination Effects. After being criticized for spreading false information by erroneously reporting that Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla had been arrested by the FBI this week, conservativebeaver.com has published another post alleging that Bourla’s wife, Myriam Bourla, has “died from complications of the COVID-19 vaccination.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbs4indy.com

5,315 new COVID-19 cases, 80 additional deaths reported in Indiana as hospitalizations climb

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 5,315 new positive coronavirus cases and 80 additional deaths in its latest update. The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 14.8% with a rate of 26.8% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 96.1% of samples tested this month, according to state data.
INDIANA STATE
CBS News

One year after FDA authorized Pfizer's COVID vaccine, cases are on the rise

Saturday marks one year since the Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine — the first of three COVID-19 vaccines now in use in the United States. During that time, more than 480 million shots have been administered, and just over 60% of eligible Americans are fully vaccinated. But even with those protections, case numbers have gone up 22% in the past two weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX59

Indiana counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Dec. 7 had reached 790,118 COVID-19-related deaths and 49.3 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for […]
INDIANA STATE
healththoroughfare.com

Experts Reveal How Long The COVID-19 Booster Shot Will Protect You From The Virus!

Just last week, public health officials and federal and local leaders decided to expand the COVID-19 vaccine booster eligibility to all adults in the United States. This step makes sense given the fact that the holidays are right around the corner and many people will be gathering and celebrating together despite the social distancing guidelines in place.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tennessee Tribune

States With the Worst COVID-19 Vaccination Rates

While the spread of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus throughout the U.S. has begun to slow, regions with large populations unvaccinated against COVID-19 continue to be hit the hardest. Data from USAFacts shows that as of Nov. 23, all states have now partially vaccinated at least 50%...
PUBLIC HEALTH
witzamfm.com

Dubois County Records 42 COVID-19 Cases Since Friday

Dubois Co. - In Monday's update from the Indiana Department of Health, Dubois County has recorded 42 new cases and no deaths since Friday. Over the course of the pandemic, Dubois County has recorded a total of 8,877 cases. Last week saw increasing number of cases, including three straight days of at least 27 COVID-19 cases.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
CNET

New Moderna COVID vaccine booster eligibility rules: Who can get the third shot now

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. More people have become eligible to get the Moderna COVID-19 booster shot in certain states, which means you may now be able to get the extra dose to further protect yourself. The booster dose is authorized by the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and comes with guidelines for who is and isn't eligible. We'll walk you through who meets the guidelines for receiving the Moderna booster dose and when you can get it. We'll also explain mixing and matching vaccines from the different drug-makers.
PUBLIC HEALTH

