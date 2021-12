Tool have announced a new tour date on January 28th 2022. The show will take place at The Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, CO and will be a part of the band’s 2022 US tour. Blonde Redhead will open the first leg of the tour, with The Acid Helps supporting the second leg and Brass Against the third. Tool vocalist and lyricist, Maynard James Keenan has been the driving force behind the band spanning their five full-length album catalog, and according to him there is one song which best serves as a proper introduction to Tool.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 8 DAYS AGO