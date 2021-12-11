Vibrant Christmas Lights are Shining Bright in Spring Lake, NJ

Dec. 8, 2021 — The lights shone brightly this past weekend, with the “Merry and Bright” Holiday Festival hosted by the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Florence. Mayor Joe Henry lit the living Christmas tree in Historic Town while Santa Claus visited and children could mail their letters to the North Pole. In addition, multiple events across the region featured the U.S. Marines and their Toys for Tots giveaway, live reindeer in Mapleton, Empty Bowls and the Florence Regional Arts Alliance Holiday Arts Festival at the Florence Events Center and more. See upcoming holiday events at www.thesiuslawnews.com/article/december-events-2021.
Comments / 0