Former pediatric endocrinologist joins Medtronic’s diabetes business as medical affairs director
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) announced this week that former pediatric endocrinologist Dr. Jennifer McVean has joined its diabetes business. McVean, a former pediatric endocrinologist for the University of Minnesota Physicians and an associate professor in the pediatrics department at the University of Minnesota Medical School, will take up a role aimed at augmenting...www.drugdeliverybusiness.com
Comments / 0