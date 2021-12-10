ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Former pediatric endocrinologist joins Medtronic’s diabetes business as medical affairs director

By Sean Whooley
drugdeliverybusiness.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMedtronic (NYSE:MDT) announced this week that former pediatric endocrinologist Dr. Jennifer McVean has joined its diabetes business. McVean, a former pediatric endocrinologist for the University of Minnesota Physicians and an associate professor in the pediatrics department at the University of Minnesota Medical School, will take up a role aimed at augmenting...

www.drugdeliverybusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Meet the new medical director of VCU Health CMH’s Emergency Department

In August, VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital hired Carl Wentzel, M.D., F.A.C.E.P., as the new medical director for its Emergency Department, succeeding Dr. Brown, who retired. We sat down with Dr. Wentzel to get to know him. What are your qualifications?. I earned my medical degree at Eastern Virginia Medical...
NORFOLK, VA
kfgo.com

Medtronic’s diabetes business receives U.S. FDA warning letter

(Reuters) – Medtronic Plc said on Wednesday it received a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration highlighting certain concerns related to medical device quality requirements at the company’s diabetes business headquarters. (Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Former New Hanover Regional Medical Center COO Andre Boyd joins Christ Hospital Health

Andre Boyd has been appointed COO of the Christ Hospital Health Network in Cincinnati. He will assume his new role in January 2022, a Dec. 10 news release said. "We are excited to have Andre join the Christ Hospital Health Network's team," Debbie Hayes, the health system's CEO, stated. "We look forward to Andre bringing his passion for innovation to our network."
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medtronic#Diabetes Management#Medical Director#Mdt#Medical Affairs#Nad
eturbonews.com

Diabetes Care: AI Tool Beats Out Real Endocrinologists

AskBob Doctor, an artificial intelligence-driven consultation and treatment assistance tool, scored an average of 92.4 points, compared to a human team of six endocrinologists who scored 89.5 points in an International Human-Machine Competition on Diabetes Management, announced Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. AskBob Doctor showed how it...
HEALTH
dbusiness.com

Novi’s Envision Medical Group Joins VillageMD

VillageMD, a leading national provider of value-based primary care services, announced it has expanded its relationship with Envision Medical Group in Novi, which will begin practicing as Village Medical at its 12 locations across three counties. The practices are in Novi, Farmington, Livonia, Northville, South Lyon, and Walled Lake. Village...
NOVI, MI
WISH-TV

New study suggests 3-dose Pfizer series is no match for omicron

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – In an alarming new study, Israeli scientists found that three jabs of the Pfizer vaccine may be no match for omicron. Scientists at Sheba Medical Center — a hospital affiliate of Tel Aviv University — found the two-dose series of the mRNA vaccine plus a booster is four times less effective against the mutation compared to the delta variant. The weak response, health officials say, may indicate that more boosters are needed.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Economy
CBS Minnesota

With Pediatric ICU Beds Running Low, Doctors Urge Parents To Consider Options Before Bringing Sick Kids To Urgent Care

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota hospitals are under stress to care for adults amid the current surge in COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, pediatric hospitals are feeling the pressure, too. The Minnesota Department of Health reports 131 pediatric ICU beds are currently in use statewide. Only 15 (7%) remain available. “In the last week, we’ve been averaging about 20 patients a day at Children’s Minnesota who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 and need to be in the hospital,” said Dr. Gabrielle Hester, the director of quality improvement at Children’s Minnesota. She says there’s a common misconception that kids don’t get sick from COVID-19. When...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AFP

Pfizer says Covid pill drastically reduces severe disease

Pfizer said Tuesday that clinical trials confirmed its Covid pill -- a new type of treatment that should withstand the mutations seen with Omicron -- drastically reduced hospitalizations and deaths among at-risk people by almost 90 percent. The announcement came as a real-world study from South Africa showed two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 70 percent effective in stopping severe illness from the new variant, a result called encouraging by researchers, though it represents a drop compared to earlier strains. Data for the new pill, which hasn't yet been authorized anywhere in the world, came from more than 2,200 volunteers, and backed up preliminary findings announced last month. The American drugmaker said its treatment, called Paxlovid, also held up against the Omicron variant in lab-testing.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reason.com

The FDA Should Immediately Approve Pfizer's Anti-COVID-19 Pill Paxlovid

Preliminary data indicate that the new omicron COVID-19 variant is apparently highly contagious, doubling infections every two days or so. In addition, early U.S. data find that the virus variant can cause breakthrough infections in people who have received two and even a third booster dose of current COVID-19 vaccines. The good news from a new South African study is that while two shots of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine provide 33 percent protection against infection from the omicron variant, the inoculation offers 70 percent protection against being hospitalized from it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
drugdeliverybusiness.com

PharmaJet partner announces COVID-19 vaccine trial with needle-free injection tech

PharmaJet announced today that one of its pharmaceutical partners, Nykode Therapeutics, has begun a trial for a COVID-19 vaccine with PharmaJet’s needle-free injection technology. Nykode’s Phase 1/2 clinical trial will specifically address the emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants, with the DNA-based vaccines delivered intramuscularly with PharmaJet’s Stratis needle-free injection system....
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
deseret.com

Omicron variant infections: What happens to double vaccinated people?

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus can hit the double vaccinated, raising questions about what might happen next in the pandemic. A new study from researchers at the University of Oxford found that two doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were less effective at stopping the omicron variant compared to previous variants.
SCIENCE
CNET

Moderna booster shot and omicron FAQ: What we know about the vaccine's effectiveness today

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. We won't know till next week how effective the Moderna vaccine is in protecting against the omicron variant, Moderna Chairman Noubar Afeyan said on Friday. Preliminary data out of South Africa suggests the mutated COVID-19 virus may spread more easily than the delta variant but cause milder illness.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Pfizer confirms COVID pill's results, potency versus omicron

Pfizer said Tuesday that its experimental COVID-19 pill appears effective against the omicron variant. The company also said full results of its 2,250-person study confirmed the pill's promising early results against the virus: The drug reduced combined hospitalizations and deaths by about 89% among high-risk adults when taken shortly after initial COVID-19 symptoms. Separate laboratory testing shows the drug retains its potency against the omicron variant, the company announced, as many experts had predicted. Pfizer tested the antiviral drug against a man-made version of a key protein that omicron uses to reproduce itself. The updates come as COVID-19 cases,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy