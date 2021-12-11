ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

‘Loss of life’ expected in Western Kentucky following tornado event

By Sebastian Posey
 2 days ago

MAYFIELD, KY. (WKRN) – Emergency crews are currently responding to a severe tornado event that spreads across multiple counties across Western Kentucky where significant damage has been reported. That includes Mayfield, Ky. where several buildings have reportedly collapsed.

While no fatalities have been confirmed at this time, a release from the Kentucky State Police states that loss of life is expected. Multiple agencies from across the purchase area are responding.

Governor Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency for Kentucky. He is expected to give an update at 4 a.m. CST. The Kentucky governor posted a video statement just after 1 a.m. CST urging people to stay safe as the tornado threat continues to move through the area.

FOX 56

Kentucky officials give update on deadly tornado aftermath

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WOWK/FOX 56) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky Emergency Management director Michael Dossett gave an update Monday morning on the tornado that hit parts of western Kentucky Friday night into Saturday morning. The devastating tornado crossed through parts of Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, and Kentucky destroyed homes, belongings, and killed at least 50 […]
