NFL, TV's Strahan flies in space with astronaut's daughter

By MARCIA DUNN
 2 days ago
Blue Origin Strahan Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket launches carrying TV celebrity and former NFL football great Michael Strahan along with other passengers from its spaceport near Van Horn, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Joining Strahan on the short space flight are Laura Shepard Churchley, the oldest daughter of America's first astronaut, Alan Shepard, as well as four paying customers. (AP Photo/LM Otero) (LM Otero)

Football star and TV celebrity Michael Strahan caught a ride to space with Jeff Bezos’ rocket-launching company Saturday, sharing the trip with the daughter of America’s first astronaut.

Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket blasted off from West Texas, sending the capsule on a 10-minute flight with the two VIP guests and four paying customers. Their automated capsule soared to an altitude of about 66 miles (106 kilometers), providing a few minutes of weightlessness before parachuting into the desert. The booster also came back to land successfully.

It was five minutes and 50 miles (187 kilometers) shorter than Alan Shepard’s Mercury flight from Cape Canaveral on May 5, 1961. His eldest daughter, Laura Shepard Churchley, took along a tiny piece of his Freedom 7 capsule as well as mementos from his Apollo 14 moonshot. She also packed some golf balls; her dad hit a couple on the lunar surface.

A co-host of ABC's “Good Morning America," Strahan bubbled over with excitement in updates for the show all week. He took along his Super Bowl ring and retired New York Giants jersey No. 92. Bezos stashed a football on board that will go to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“It was unreal," Strahan said after emerging from the capsule.

He said he wants to go again — but Bezos joked he'd have to buy his own ticket next time.

Bezos, who flew to space in the same capsule, accompanied the six passengers to the launch pad near Van Horn and greeted them afterward. He had “Light this candle” painted on the launch tower’s bridge, borrowing from Alan Shepard's famous gripe from inside Freedom 7 as the delays mounted: “Why don’t you fix your little problem and light this candle?”

This time, “Laura yelled, let’s light this candle,” Strahan said, mimicking the growling voice of her father. They had to wait two extra days to fly because of high wind.

Shepard Churchley, who volunteered for Blue Origin’s third passenger flight, said she practiced her late father's phrase every time they went into the capsule. She heads the board of trustees for the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation.

“I thought about Daddy coming down and thought, gosh he didn’t even get to enjoy any of what I’m getting to enjoy," Shepard Churchley said following touchdown. “He was working. He had to do it himself. I went up for the ride!”

Bezos, who founded Amazon six years before Blue Origin, was on the debut launch in July. The second, in October, included actor William Shatner — Captain James Kirk of TV’s original “Star Trek.” The late Leonard Nimoy’s daughter sent up a necklace with a “Vulcan Salute” charm on this flight, in honor of the show's original Mr. Spock.

Among the the four space tourists paying unspecified millions each were the first father-son combo: financier Lane Bess and his son Cameron. Also flying: Voyager Space chairman and CEO Dylan Taylor and investor Evan Dick.

Blue Origin dedicated Saturday’s launch to Glen de Vries, who launched into space with Shatner in October, but died one month later in a plane crash.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

