Each year, the Faribault High School Student Council leads a big fundraiser to buy toys for families in need for the holiday season. Last year, with the help of our students, staff, the Jefferson Elementary Student Council and community members, the council raised were able to raise over $8,000. Once the fundraising is done fundraising, the students will fill numerous shopping carts with toys for kids of all ages and then load them up into a huge trailer and deliver them to the Faribault American Legion so Toys for Tots organizers can ensure they’re donated to families in need.

FARIBAULT, MN ・ 12 DAYS AGO