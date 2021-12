ALITAS is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of the value network. It has made a breakthrough in the theory of traditional directed acyclic graph (DAG). Currently, the blockchain industry is entering a new era, yet concepts such as GameFi, SocialFi, and Metaverse are still in their infancy. Also, the performance of traditional blockchains has reached the bottleneck and cannot support the growing number of users and data, lacking a guarantee that the transaction can be confirmed quickly enough. At such a critical time, ALITAS network came into being.

COMPUTERS ・ 13 HOURS AGO