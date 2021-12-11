ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ATMOSFERA 2ND BIRTHDAY w/SAMUEL DEEP (SLAPFUNK)

Cover picture for the article9:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 12:00am) Atmosfera's second birthday is here and we are bringing no other...

Best Life

Robbie Rist Played Cousin Oliver on "The Brady Bunch." See Him Now at 57.

Child actors can't possibly grasp what they're getting into when they join a TV show or movie, and that was the case tenfold for Robbie Rist of The Brady Bunch. The child actor joined the show during its final season as Cousin Oliver, a character who was so controversial that his name took on a meaning outside of the classic sitcom. The phrase "Cousin Oliver Syndrome" now refers to a sitcom adding a cute child in an attempt to boost ratings once the original child stars of the series have gotten older.
MUSIC
The Spun

Former Wrestling Star Died On Sunday At 39

A former professional wrestling star passed away at the age of 39 on Sunday. Jimmy Rave, whose real name is James Michael Guffey, died on Sunday. The wrestling world is heartbroken by the tragic news. The former professional wrestling star was known for his role in the Ring of Honor...
WWE
TVShowsAce

Whitney Way Thore’s Bestie, Buddy Bell Announces Huge News

Whitney Way Thore’s best friend, Buddy Bell had some great news to share right before the holiday season kicks off. While fans have often shipped Whitney and Buddy together, they insist they are just friends. Whitney, for her part, gets upset when someone suggests she date him. It’s just not something they want to consider, despite hooking up in the past.
CELEBRITIES
#Til
Outsider.com

Fonzie’s ‘Happy Days’ Bike Sells in Auction to ‘Fast N’ Loud’ Star Richard Rawlings for Staggering Price

Actor Henry Winkler had an auction recently to sell off items from some of his most infamous roles — from “Scream” to “Happy Days.”. One of the most expensive items in the auction happened to be the bike that Fonzie drove around in the hit sitcom “Happy Days.” Winkler’s character was a fan-favorite on the show. His slicked-back greaser look, complete with a worn-down leather jacket (also was sold) was always fully on display when he was on his bike.
CELEBRITIES
skiddle.com

FINAL TICKETS - Libero w/ Tomi&Kesh, Kreature & more.

10:00pm til 6:00am (last entry 12:00pm) Libero return to Kable Club with residents Dan Costello, Kreature, Luke Welsh, Mandalo, Mike Morrisey and Tomi & Kesh. This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Libero Showcase at Kable club, Manchester. Sat 11th...
ENTERTAINMENT
fortworthbusiness.com

It’s a (w)rap: Stories with Soul welcomes Franklin Moss

Frank Moss grew up in Fort Worth’s Stop Six neighborhood, learning the art of community service from his city councilman dad and school board trustee mom, and getting an early start as a style-setter by wearing a suit or button down every Tuesday as part of his high school Distinguished Gentlemen group. In college, he “rode the wave” into a new focus, rapping, which changed his wardrobe but not his passion: fashion was one of several subjects he rapped about.
FORT WORTH, TX
Japers' Rink

Japers’ Rink Radio Episode 203: Checking in w/ Corey (w/ Corey Sznajder)

Greg & Adam are joined by Corey Sznajder to talk about the Caps collapse, what he’s seeing from the Caps blue line, and presents some solutions for the Caps power play. As always, thanks for listening - we truly appreciate your continued support. We’re reachable on Twitter (JRR, Adam, Stephen, J.P., Greg, Alex , Bryan, Kevin, and Luke) so let us know if you ever have any questions or just want to talk some hockey, and be sure to subscribe, rate and review the Japers’ Rink Radio podcast on iTunes, Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter - help us bring JRR to more listeners and everybody wins. As always, thanks for listening - we truly appreciate your continued support.
NHL
twobuttonsdeep.com

Ten Questions Deep with Christian Fritzen (The Horse’s Lounge)

We go 10 Questions Deep with Christian Fritzen, the owner of The Horses Lounge in Schenectady which has been a community staple for 45 years. Christian took over the bar in 2014 after vowing to continue his Father’s legacy. This show is brought to you by Martin, Harding and...
SCHENECTADY, NY
skiddle.com

Latin Jazz Brunch Live with Frank Williams African Jazz Quartet

Latin Jazz Brunch Live welcome The Frank Williams African Jazz Quartet and DJ John Armstrong up on the roof, with a special Latin Jazz Brunch menu. SATURDAY LATIN BRUNCH LIVE WITH THE FRANK WILLIAMS AFRICAN JAZZ QRT! Sat Dec 11 (1pm-6pm / Free Entry) - The Latin Jazz Brunch Live Sessions continues its bi-weekly mission to spread musical love and positive vibrations. Your all things latin host DJ JOHN ARMSTRONG joined by legendary South African musician and band THE FRANK WILLIAMS AFRICAN JAZZ QUARTET (LIVE). Expect another righteous lunchtime/early afternoon session where we come together, eat, drink and be seriously, joyfully entertained, Free Entry at The CLF Art Lounge and Roof Garden.
MUSIC
skiddle.com

Family Cabaret & Disco

Experience the magic of The Spiegeltent whilst watching our family Cabaret Show. Family Cabaret and Disco, Mums and Dads, Grandparents, Aunts and Uncles bring your little to medium ones to experience an afternoon full of Cabaret performance, dressing up and dancing too!. Performances include Circus Cyr wheel, Fire performance, Arial...
ENTERTAINMENT
skiddle.com

The Botanic House

Such an energetic, entertaining band! Totally recommend seeing them if you get the chance. Botanic House was really nice inside and great place to spend a few hours on a night out.
ENTERTAINMENT
skiddle.com

Ruskin Drive Sports Complex St. Helens WA10 6RP

3:00pm til 5:00pm (last entry 4:00pm) This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. St Helens Town Vs Campion on Saturday 11th December 2021. Please note: The event information above has been added by the organiser. Whilst we try to ensure...
SPORTS
skiddle.com

Forbidden Society

10:00pm til 4:00am (last entry 12:00am) Forbidden Society comes to 24 Kitchen Street on the 11th December. Bringing you a night of techno & techno house. Forbidden Society comes to kitchen street on the 11th December for a long night of tech house & techno brought to you by residents & guests.
MUSIC
skiddle.com

Surge x Rich Got Jacked Presents: OFFICIAL PRE-PARTY w\ RAY MONO

Who doesn't love an early start? We are hosting a pre-party at the wonderful Svara Radio in the baltic triangle this Saturday!!!. We are hosting a pre-party at the wonderful Svara Radio in the baltic triangle next Saturday!!!. Tickets are now on sale over on Skiddle. Be fast as there’s...
TV & VIDEOS
skiddle.com

Vivaldi Four Seasons at Christmas

Wonderful musicians and beautiful surroundings. Liam Lynch was truly a star. Top class. The event was brilliant but unfortunately the church was very cold. I would go again but maybe a heads up to take a blanket and maybe a flask of hot tea or coffee. It was formy husband birthday so a brilliant present for him.
MUSIC
skiddle.com

Xmas Big Band Jazz at the Green Man

Christmas big band jazz tunes with vocals from Severe Jazz Warning. Roast your chestnuts on some winter warming big band jazz from Severe Jazz Warning. Nothing but Xmas jazz tunes with an excellent vocalist. We're back at the Green Man next to Great Portland Street tube. £free entry. Starts 7.30pm.
MUSIC
skiddle.com

PIANO WORKS FARRINGDON // EVERY SATURDAY // DRINK DEALS

Piano Works West Farringdon brings you a Boasting 2 piano vocalists and accompanying musicians that form a 6-piece band, every night plays host a non-stop repertoire of music decided by the audience. On each individually designed table, a set of song request slips can be found. Write your song request on these slips and the musicians will perform.
MUSIC
skiddle.com

Joshua Brooks presents Nick Warren all night long

11:00pm til 4:00am (last entry 12:00am) This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Pre party in the bar from 7PM. COVID-19 Protection: If this event gets postponed or cancelled due to COVID-19, a refund will be become available.
TV & VIDEOS

