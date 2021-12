Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 is official after Tommy Fury withdrew from his upcoming boxing match against Paul set for next weekend. Paul was supposed to fight Fury on December 18 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida in what was going to be one of the biggest boxing matches of the year. However, Fury has been forced to pull out of the fight due to a medical issue and Woodley has agreed to step up on super-short notice to take the rematch. Remember, Paul and Woodley first met back in August in a high-profile boxing match that Paul won via split decision. Four months later and we are now going to see the rematch between these two rivals.

