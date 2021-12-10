ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

CohhCarnage disappointed in The Game Award’s “disrespectful” streamer ads

dexerto.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMillions of viewers tuned in to The Game Awards 2021 and streamers everywhere were invited to co-stream the event. However, CohhCarnage is one of many streamers who felt disrespected by the event’s advertisements. The Game Awards is arguably gaming’s most anticipated annual event. While E3 and other large...

www.dexerto.com

ComicBook

Xbox Releases Official Halo Infinite Launch Trailer

Halo Infinite's single-player campaign is just around the corner, and Xbox and developer 343 Industries have officially dropped the game's launch trailer. Running just under two and a half minutes, the video features a mix between gameplay footage and cut scenes hinting at the narrative. The trailer has an epic feel to it, and it shows just how much Master Chief will have the deck stacked against him this time! The hero is fighting for the very survival of the human race, and he seems determined to achieve that goal, no matter how bleak things may seem.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Now Losing Critically-Acclaimed Game Very Soon

PlayStation Now is losing a critically-acclaimed game very soon. Sony has yet to announce the entire lineup of games PlayStation Now subscribers are getting for the month of December. We know the remaster of GTA 3 and some ol' Final Fantasy games are being added, but these were announced a while ago, and don't make up the whole lineup. This should change next week though, when the subscription service will also lose one of its highest-rated games. On December 6, PlayStation Now subscribers will lose access to Slay the Spire, a game not a part of the PlayStation Plus collection, which means the only way to continue to play it will be to buy it.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Sonic The Hedgehog's New Game Confirmed To Feature At The Game Awards

Update: A tweet from both the official Sonic Twitter account revealing the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie poster and another from Geoff Keighly himself have confirmed that, yes, the new Sonic game definitely will feature at The Game Awards 2021. Too right — can you imagine the gamer outcry if...
VIDEO GAMES
lifewire.com

Twitch Streamer Kruzadar Exposes the Dark Side of Gaming

Kruising into first place, Kruzadar is the champion we didn't know we needed. This variety streamer has generated quite the interest over her six-year-long career. Between her successful Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok, she has a combined audience of over 3 million little kruzers. While the journey has been tumultuous, this crusade remains a grounded journey she's committed to seeing through.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Halo Infinite Receives New Live-Action and Cinematic Trailers

With Halo Infinite going gold ahead of the campaign’s release next week, Microsoft has been ramping up its promotion. It’s released not one but two new trailers – the first being live-action which views conflicts throughout human history and the rise of heroes against the backdrop of Master Chief’s battle. Check it out below.
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Sony acquires God of War, Halo Infinite, and Valorant support studio Valkyrie Entertainment

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced the acquisition of Seattle-based developer, Valkyrie Entertainment. Known for providing content and co-development services to several highly acclaimed studios, Valkyrie will join PlayStation Studios as the seventeenth studio and will aid in the development of “key PlayStation Studios franchises.”. “Valkyrie Entertainment is a highly...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Riot Games Reveals Streamer-Friendly Sessions: Diana Album

Riot Games Music has announced the latest in the Sessions line of copyright-free music for creators alongside The Game Awards: Sessions: Diana, which is now available to stream on multiple platforms. Sessions: Diana is the follow-up to Sessions: Vi, which launched on July 2. Diana features similar music to that...
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

BioShock creator’s new game may be at The Game Awards

BioShock creator and Irrational Games founder Ken Levine’s new game may be about to finally be revealed at The Game Awards next week if a new rumor is to be believed. While a BioShock 4 trailer is also rumored to be at the event, Ken Levine and his new studio Ghost Story Games’ reveal trailer for the developer’s first title since BioShock Infinite could be there, too. It’s been described as an “immersive sci-fi game with RPG elements.”
VIDEO GAMES
cgmagonline.com

The Game Awards Announce This Year’s Future Class

The Game Awards have officially announced the Future Class of 2021, a selection of fifty “inspiring” individuals from around the industry that represent the inclusive future of gaming. According to Geoff Keighley on Twitter, the list was curated from over 3000 applicants; a no doubt arduous process. This is just...
EDUCATION
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Polygon

Here’s everything to know for The Game Awards tonight

The Game Awards 2021, the eighth edition of Geoff Keighley’s year-end showcase of big games both new and coming soon, begins Thursday, Dec. 9 with a pre-show at 7:30 p.m. EST/4:30 p.m. PST. The main event kicks off at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST, and runs for the next three hours.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

GTA RP streamer Ramee signs exclusive deal with Facebook Gaming

Twitch streamer Ramee, popular for his GTA RP streams on the NoPixel server, announced he signed a deal to stream exclusively with Facebook Gaming. Facebook Gaming continues to poach popular creators from rival platform Twitch, with GTA streamer Ramee now joining the FB ranks. Ramee joins a long list of...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Let's Watch The Game Awards 2021

The Game Awards gala will take place today, and it's expected to be full of various surprises. We'll be able to watch it in several places, including YouTube and Twitch. The year is slowly coming to an end, but the last big industry event is still ahead of us. The Game Awards, organized by the famous journalist Geoff Keighley, is one of the most important awards ceremony for the best games and the most important people associated with digital entertainment in a given year. If you are curious who will enjoy the statuettes this time (the full list of nominees can be found here), we invite you to watch this event. The broadcast will start at 4 pm PT and will last until about 7 pm. It will be available on YouTube (player placed below), Twitch, Twitter and Facebook. Of course, all the most important moments of the event will be recorded in the form of news on our website.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: Were You Disappointed By The Legend of Zelda’s Lack of Presence at The Game Awards?

Nintendo fans far and wide tuned in to last night’s Game Awards hoping to see some legendary announcements, whether it be the unveiling of a new Zelda collection, a new tease for Breath of the Wild 2, or one of many other more sensible World Premiere showcases. But other than a minor appearance in a Nintendo sizzle reel and a devastating loss in the Most Anticipated Game category, Breath of the Wild 2 — and the Zelda series as a whole — was largely absent from the evening’s festivities.
VIDEO GAMES

