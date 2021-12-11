ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn Live Show: The Modcast featuring basketball, coordinator search and recruiting

By Justin Hokanson about 9 hours
On3.com
 2 days ago
AUBURN – In the latest episode of the Auburn Live Show, the team talks about the NCAA’s ruling regarding Auburn basketball, Bryan Harsin’s search for an offensive coordinator, and the latest in football recruiting.

On3.com

Ryan Day reveals why Quinn Ewers decided to leave Ohio State

Just one year after reclassifying from the 2022 class to the 2021 class, Quinn Ewers entered the transfer portal, ending his Ohio State career after one short season. Ewers, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound freshman, logged just a few snaps this season. He was a five-star recruit, the No. 1 recruit in the 2021 consensus rankings and No. 2 in the 2021 On3 rankings, trailing only Oklahoma’s Caleb Williams.
OHIO STATE
On3.com

4-star LSU target Shazz Preston reacts to Brian Kelly hiring

St. James (La.) wide receiver Shazz Preston was considered a strong LSU lean for most of his recruitment. The Tigers have a strong reputation for keeping elite Louisiana prospects home, and it appeared that would continue. But when the Tigers announced earlier this season that Orgeron wouldn’t return in 2022,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Mario Cristobal has very classy gesture upon leaving Oregon

The college football world has been rocked by acrimonious high-profile coaching departures in recent weeks. That helped make what Mario Cristobal did Monday so refreshing. Hours after announcing his departure from Oregon to take the head coaching job at Miami, Cristobal did a radio interview with Portland’s 750 The Game and reflected on his time with the Ducks. Not only did Cristobal praise the school, but he openly sold the job to potential candidates and urged the school to “win championships.”
OREGON STATE
