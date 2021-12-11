Michigan State represents stiff test for developing Nittany Lion offense

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA -- DECEMBER 8: Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo gives instructions to guard A.J. Hoggard (11) during the second half of an NCAA men"u2019s college basketball game at Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minn. on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Michigan State beat Minnesota, 75-67. (John Autey / MediaNews Group / St. Paul Pioneer Press via Getty Images)

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo was notably disappointed when his Spartans weren’t among the ranked teams to open the season.

His qualms have since been rectified.

Now ranked No. 19 behind an 8-2 start that has included wins against Connecticut and Louisville, the Michigan State will play host Saturday afternoon. And Penn State, fresh off a dominating, 74-54 win over Wagner Wednesday night at the Bryce Jordan Center, is determined to play spoiler.

Improving to 5-4 on the season and snapping a two-game slide in the process, the Nittany Lions topped the Seahawks unconventionally. For head coach Micah Shrewsberry in his first season in the program, that meant a scoring outburst mostly absent from its past three weeks of competition.

“We didn’t spend as much time defensively that we normally do, but yet we were pretty good defensively too. So that’s the challenge of what you do,” Shrewsberry said. “I felt like how our guys played, how they cut, where we started, where we started our offense, where we’re getting our first catch, I thought all of that was great. We’re getting there.”

Wednesday evening, that effort took the form of a balanced scoring sheet.

Led by 16 points from transfer guard Jalen Pickett and another 16 off the bench from Sam Sessoms, the Nittany Lions hit 24 of 50 shots from the floor. At 48 percent shooting, the effort represented the program’s best since an 85-74 win over Cornell on Nov. 22.

Further, connecting on 35.7 percent from deep, 10 threes helped open up a close game at the half.

Admittedly pleased by the performance, particularly in the wake of back-to-back losses to Miami and Ohio State, Shrewsberry said the group is coming to grips with the effort necessary to succeed. And in hoping to compete at Michigan State on Saturday, the Nittany Lions will need to continue that process.

“You have to compete at a high level every single night against the good teams. In our league, they’re all good teams,” he said. “A game like this helps us because you can’t take your foot off the gas.

“Every possession is magnified. Every defensive rebound is magnified. And when you have to focus like that, when you have to compete like that for 40 minutes, that’s how you have to play to beat good people. And we’re having to play like that. We’re going to play like that three times in one week with Ohio State, this game, and on Saturday.”

Among the nation’s top scoring defenses, limiting opponents to 63.9 points, Michigan State again represents that challenge.

Riding a three-game winning streak coming into Saturday’s game, Michigan State is expected to maintain that standard. With 6.7 blocked shots (8th) and a defensive field goal percentage of 37.9 (28th), the Spartans have been tough.

“We’re gonna see a great challenge on Saturday,” Shrewsberry said. “Michigan State is one of the best defenses in America. So we have to go back and do it again and figure out how to do the same things. When you do that, you put the time in, and you have success with it, you keep getting more guys to buy into how we’re playing once they see success. I thought it was the best we’ve played. Gotta be even better on Saturday.”

The Nittany Lions and Spartans tip at 2 p.m. at the Breslin Center. The game will air on the BTN.