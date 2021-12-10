Cambridge Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui today announced the launch of the Mayor’s Winter Support Drive, an initiative aiming to provide gift cards to Cambridge families in need.

The Mayor’s Office is collecting gift cards in $50 increments from grocery stores and local restaurants that will be delivered with the help of non-profits to Cambridge residents and families in need. Harvard and MIT are lead sponsors of the initiative and are joined by dozens of local businesses and community members who have stepped up to provide relief for their neighbors this holiday season. The Cambridge Chamber of Commerce is helping to organize and facilitate the Mayor’s Winter Support Drive as well.

“This small but meaningful gesture of providing gift cards will help alleviate some of the pressure our most vulnerable residents feel this holiday season, and allow them to purchase gifts, items they need, or a nice meal,” said Mayor Siddiqui. “I am incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support we have received thus far and am hopeful that even more community members will join in the giving.”

The initiative welcomes all gift cards but encourages purchasing from Cambridge-based stores. It also hopes to receive gift cards to larger grocery stores, including Market Basket, Daily Table, Target, and Stop & Shop. The Cambridge Business Diversity Directory is a resource for finding places to purchase gift cards from and can be found here.

“We are pleased to help support Mayor Siddiqui, her new initiative and, by extension, the many residents who will benefit from this program,” said Tom Lucey, Harvard’s Director of Government and Community Relations, and Paul Parravano, MIT’s Co-Director of Government and Community Relations. “Harvard and MIT are proud of our ongoing work with the City and its partners to address critical challenges facing our community, and we join the Mayor in hoping that this modest deed will bring some joy to our neighbors this holiday season.”

Individuals, families, or other businesses who may also wish to participate still have time to do so. Donations are requested by Thursday, December 16, 2021 if possible. The Mayor’s office will be working with nonprofit partners throughout Cambridge to get the gift cards directly to families in need. For more information, please contact the Mayor’s Chief of Staff, Michael Scarlett (mscarlett@cambridgema.gov).