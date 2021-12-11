ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man City vs Wolves (Premier League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

By Sangam Desai
CityXtra
CityXtra
 2 days ago
City ended their Champions League group stage with a 2-1 loss against RB Leipzig in Germany. However, the Premier League champions have advanced into the knock-out stage after ending up at the top spot and ahead of Paris Saint-Germain in Group A.

The Cityzens will be eager to get back to winning ways right away when they take on Bruno Lage’s Wolves at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City did the double over Wolves last season, scoring a combined seven goals to earn all the points on offer. Pep Guardiola will hope for more of the same on Saturday afternoon as they continue their title defence, now from the top of the table.

Meanwhile, Wolves are doing well in the Premier League under Bruno Lage’s guidance, sitting 8th in the table with six wins, three draws and six losses so far.

The newly appointed manager has managed to produce decent performances from his squad after being appointed at the beginning of the season and this Wolves side will provide a fresh challenge for Guardiola’s men.

Here is how you can watch Manchester City’s game from all over the globe!

Kick-Off Time

United Kingdom

12:30 BST

United Arab Emirates

15:30 UAE

United States of America

Eastern time: 06:30 EST

Pacific time: 03:30 PST

How to Watch

In the UK, Saturday’s match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, as well as on BTSport.com and the BT Sport App.

Highlights of the fixture will be available on the club’s official website and app from 21:15 BST, while a full match replay will be available with a CITY+ subscription after midnight.

For those who wish to follow the game via audio channels, BBC Radio Manchester will provide live coverage of the game as well.

For viewers in the United States, the game will be available on FuboTV.

beIN Sports English will provide coverage of the game for viewers in the United Arab Emirates.

For fans living elsewhere, you can find the TV listings here

City's official We're Not Really Here show will also provide all the build-up, half-time and post-match analysis on the game.

