New Jersey Devils at New York Islanders odds, picks and prediction

By Kevin Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The New Jersey Devils (10-10-5) visit the New York Islanders (6-11-5) Sunday at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Devils vs. Islanders odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets.

The Devils have won just once in the past six outings, although they gave it a valiant effort in a 3-2 home loss to the Nashville Predators Friday night. The last time these teams squared off, the Devils won 4-0 in Newark Nov. 11.

Things haven’t gone according to plan for the Islanders this season. The Isles also lost to the Preds last time out, falling 4-3 Thursday, and they have won just once in the past 13 outings.

Devils at Islanders odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook

  • Money line: Devils +135 (bet $100 to win $135) | Islanders -170 (bet $170 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Devils +1.5 (-205) | Islanders -1.5 (+155)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 5.5 (O: +110 | U: -135)

Devils at Islanders projected goalies

Mac Blackwood (5-3-3, 2.81 GAA, .913 SV%, 2 SO) vs. Semyon Varlamov (0-5-1, 3.29 GAA, .884 SV%)

Blackwood allowed just three goals on 27 shots in the home loss to the Predators Friday. He topped the Islanders Nov. 11, turning aside all 42 shots he faced for his first of two shutouts this season.

Varlamov hasn’t won in six starts and seven appearances this season. He allowed four goals on 29 shots against the Predators Thursday in his most recent showing.

Devils at Islanders odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Devils 3, Islanders 2

The DEVILS (+135) are the play as short ‘dogs on the road, but they looked pretty good in Friday’s game against the Predators. The Islanders (-170) have just looked lost, and you cannot risk money backing a team with seven consecutive losses at home.

The Devils +1.5 (-205) are a little too pricey if you’re looking for some insurance and just do not trust them straight up.

PASS.

UNDER 5.5 (-135) is the lean here. While the Devils have hit the Over in four in a row on the road, they might have some heavy legs after playing the night before. And the Islanders have cashed in five of the past six at home, and the Under is 10-4 in their past 14 as a home favorite, too.

