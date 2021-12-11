ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Tyron Woodley says rematch clause included in contract for Jake Paul fight, welcomes trilogy

By Kristen King
Bloody Elbow
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyron Woodley wants to accomplish two goals when he steps inside the squared circle again next Saturday: beat Jake Paul and set up a trilogy. The former UFC welterweight champion turned professional boxer is filling in on short notice to fight Paul for an injured Tommy Fury. Hoping to right his...

www.bloodyelbow.com

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Chael Sonnen explains why Jake Paul made the ‘biggest mistake’ of his career by rematching Tyron Woodley

Chael Sonnen believes Jake Paul rematching Tyron Woodley is a big mistake for him. Paul was supposed to headline a Showtime pay-per-view boxing card on December 18 against Tommy Fury. It was an intriguing matchup but on Monday, it was revealed Fury was out of the fight due to an injury and Woodley will now rematch Paul, yet Sonnen isn’t a fan of it for Paul.
COMBAT SPORTS
ComicBook

Jake Paul Offers Tyron Woodley Additional Half-Million If He Can Knock Him Out In Rematch

News broke on Monday that the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury boxing match had been canceled due to the latter suffering from a chest infection and a broken rib. Shortly after that news dropped, it was announced that Paul will instead by fighting former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley on Dec. 18. Paul and Woodley first clashed back in late August, with Paul winning via split decision and Woodley almost immediately calling for a rematch.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Tyron Woodley says he’s been training for Jake Paul fight since October: ‘I was ready and I’m so thankful’

Earlier this week, Tommy Fury was forced to withdraw from his scheduled boxing match against Jake Paul due to broken ribs and a chest infection. As a result, Tyron Woodley is stepping in to replace the injured Fury, and though on paper Woodley only has two weeks to prepare, the former UFC welterweight champion wants everyone to know that he’s actually been training for two months and was, in fact, waiting for this exact scenario to take place.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Will
Person
Tyron Woodley
Person
Tommy Fury
Person
Jake Paul
Finger Lakes Times

Tyrone Woodley replaces Tommy Fury in Jake Paul fight in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — YouTube star-turned-prizefighter Jake Paul has a new opponent for his boxing match Dec. 18 at Amalie Arena. Former UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley, who lost to Paul via split decision in August, will step in for a rematch of what was Woodley’s first-ever boxing match. Tommy Fury...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Jake Paul, Tyron Woodley set for rematch after Tommy Fury withdrawal

Jake Paul is ready to run it back with Tyron Woodley. After defeating the former UFC welterweight champion via split decision in August, Paul was set to face Tommy Fury in the main event of a Dec. 18 fight card on Showtime PPV. Fury withdrew from the fight due to...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trilogy#Clause#Boxing#Combat#Ufc#Tmz#The Problem Child
MMA Fighting

Chael Sonnen: Jake Paul taking ‘huge risk’ with Tyron Woodley rematch, but it’s a ‘gangster move’

Chael Sonnen knows a thing or two about navigating the fight game. In his heyday, “The American Gangster” was one of the biggest stars in the sport, even despite never winning a UFC title. Instead, Sonnen’s promotional skills and business acumen for MMA made him a can’t-miss draw, as did his willingness to take on all comers despite the circumstances.
UFC
firstsportz.com

Amanda Nunes drops truth bomb over her relationship with Dustin Poirier

Some of the legends of the MMA world will take on each other in the UFC 269 which will start on Saturday, 11th of December and will go on for a week. The major fights will be Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Pena and Dustin Poirier vs Charles Oliviera. Brazilians, Nunes...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Kayla Harrison drops massive Amanda Nunes UFC fight truth bomb

Former PFL women’s lightweight queen Kayla Harrison has opened up about her real thoughts on UFC star Amanda Nunes. Kayla Harrison is still a free agent but her recent link-up to the UFC has already got people buzzing about a potential fight against reigning UFC featherweight and bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.
UFC
ClutchPoints

Dustin Poirier’s net worth in 2021

Dustin Poirier is one of the best UFC fighters today. He currently ranks No. 1 in the UFC Lightweight division, just behind champion Charles Oliviera, and No. 5 in the Men’s Pound-for-Pound rankings. In this article, we will take a look at Dustin Poirier’s net worth in 2021. Dustin Poirier’s...
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC 269 results: Julianna Pena shocks the world, taps out Amanda Nunes to become bantamweight champion

Julianna Pena promised she would shock the world at UFC 269 and that’s exactly what she delivered. The former Ultimate Fighter winner pulled off one of the most improbable upsets in the history of the sport after tapping out Amanda Nunes with a rear-naked choke in the second round to become the new bantamweight champion. It was an incredible display of heart and determination as Pena forced Nunes into a brawl, which allowed her to maximize the damage she was inflicting before taking the fight to the ground to wrap up the submission.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

KO! - Sean O’Malley vs Raulian Paiva full fight video highlights from UFC 269

The much hyped prospect in Sean O’Malley returned at UFC 269, facing Raulian Paiva. He once again got another first round TKO, showcasing that power that he’s known for. Watch highlights from the match below, along with a snippet from our play-by-play. Raulian Paiva vs. Sean O’Malley, Round...
UFC
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Sean O’Malley squashes beef with Cody Garbrandt: ‘He’s a flyweight now’

Sean O’Malley is moving on from his wish of facing Cody Garbrandt, and he holds nothing against the former bantamweight champion. For the better part of the past year, O’Malley and Garbrandt have feuded over social media, with O’Malley repeatedly trying to bait Garbrandt into a fight, including calling out “No Love” after his stoppage victory over Kris Moutinho at UFC 260 in July. Ultimately, O’Malley’s attempts fell short and Garbrandt is set to make his flyweight debut against Kai Kara-France on the main card of UFC 269 next week, immediately following O’Malley’s own fight on that card against rising contender Raulian Paiva. But though the two will undoubtedly cross paths next week, O’Malley says that he anticipates smooth sailing for the event as he has put the feud behind him, given Garbrandt’s drop down to 125 pounds.
UFC

