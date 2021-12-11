Dec. 14-Jan. 5: Join Audubon’s Christmas Bird Count

Rydell and Glacial Ridge National Wildlife Refuges will be hosting their 7th Annual Christmas Bird Count on Friday, December 17th. This pubic event is administered by the National Audubon Society and is the longest-running citizen science bird project in the U.S. This year will mark the 122nd year of the Christmas Bird Count.
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announced the dates for the annual winter bird count. The MDC asks Missourians to help with the National Audubon Society's 122nd Christmas Bird Count (CBC) between December 14 and Jan. 2, 2022. During the count, volunteers follow a specified route in a designated 15-mile...
In preparation for the upcoming Carpinteria Christmas Bird Count (CBC) on Dec. 18, I have set up my work computer by the dining room window so I can monitor which birds are coming to our bird feeders, bird bath and fountain. A male, Red-breasted Sapsucker swoops in. He dips his...
VERNAL, Utah — Birdwatchers, assemble! The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources hopes you can help in an upcoming bird count at the Ouray National Wildlife Refuge in eastern Utah. Wildlife officials ask for birdwatchers to help count birds. The 122nd Audubon Christmas Bird Count takes place across multiple locations,...
Both are part of the larger nationwide Audubon Christmas Bird Count (CBC) and have been going on for 122 years. The CBC is the world's longest-running wildlife census. Bird counts are held from Dec. 14, 2021 through Jan. 5, 2022 at sites throughout the U.S., Canada and many other countries in the Western Hemisphere.
One of the holiday season’s longer lasting traditions is back again this year as Carroll County Conservation prepares for the annual Christmas Bird Count. For more than a century, the National Audubon Society has kept track of bird populations throughout the country with the help of volunteers, and Carroll County Naturalist, Matt Wetrich, says the data collected is critical for ornithologists.
