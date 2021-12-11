Dec. 14-Jan. 5: Join Audubon’s Christmas Bird Count

A holidays tradition returned Friday night after a virtual hiatus in 2020 with the Christmas Walk downtown. The event was highlighted by the annual parade which included, in the photos, dance groups, the Warren Area Cacophonic Kazoo Organization and — right at the end — a visit from Santa Claus. That was followed by various events and vendors and visits with Santa on Liberty St. along with events throughout the downtown — live music at the Warren Music Conservatory and a living nativity at First United Methodist Church, among many others.

WARREN, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO