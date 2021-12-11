As the 2022 campaign kicks off in Georgia, 2020 casts a long shadow

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Let’s say it straight: Every Georgia Republican who votes for former Sen. David Perdue in next year’s gubernatorial primary is voting to strangle American democracy and replace it with an arrangement in which elections can be overturned on a whim, just because somebody says so. There is no other rationale for Perdue’s candidacy, no other […] The post Perdue’s candidacy ‘a continuation of the coup attempt and insurrection that Trump launched’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.

