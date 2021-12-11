ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

As the 2022 campaign kicks off in Georgia, 2020 casts a long shadow

By NPR News
wuft.org
 2 days ago

The tight relationship between Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and...

www.wuft.org

Florida Phoenix

Perdue’s candidacy ‘a continuation of the coup attempt and insurrection that Trump launched’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Let’s say it straight: Every Georgia Republican who votes for former Sen. David Perdue in next year’s gubernatorial primary is voting to strangle American democracy and replace it with an arrangement in which elections can be overturned on a whim, just because somebody says so. There is no other rationale for Perdue’s candidacy, no other […] The post Perdue’s candidacy ‘a continuation of the coup attempt and insurrection that Trump launched’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
State
Georgia State
saportareport.com

Buckhead cityhood becomes governor race issue as Abrams and Perdue take sides

A map of the proposed Buckhead City as shown on the website of the Buckhead City Committee, an advocacy group. Buckhead cityhood this week became an issue in the Georgia governor race as two main contenders took opposing stances. Democrat Stacey Abrams opposes cityhood, a campaign spokesperson tells SaportaReport. Meanwhile,...
ATLANTA, GA
Person
Brian Kemp
Albany Herald

Supreme Court of Georgia set to kick off 175th anniversary celebration

ATLANTA -- In partnership with the Georgia Legal History Foundation, the Supreme Court of Georgia is hosting a two-day seminar Thursday and Friday, focused on the history and events of the court since its founding. The seminar is part of the court's 175th anniversary celebration. The Supreme Court of Georgia...
GEORGIA STATE
#Ap
williamsonhomepage.com

Public Defender Greg Burlison kicks off campaign in Franklin ahead of 2022 election

Sitting Public Defender Greg Burlison kicked off his election campaign on Thursday, Dec. 2, in Franklin ahead of the 2022 election. The election campaign breakfast took place at the Williamson County Enrichment Center and was attended by dozens of government and community leaders, including local defense lawyers, prosecutors and judges.
FRANKLIN, TN
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

Explosive PowerPoint presentation detailing plan to overturn election for Trump discovered by Jan 6 committee

A PowerPoint presentation that bears the exact title as one that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has turned over to the House of Representatives select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection alleged that China had effective control of American voting machines and urged the declaration of a “national security emergency” as a pretext for throwing out election results in several US states.According to a letter to Mr Meadows’s attorney from select committee chair Bennie Thompson, Mr Meadows delivered a copy of a presentation, “Election Fraud, Foreign Interference & Options for 6 JAN”, to the committee before...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOX8 News

Senate, Congress, General Assembly candidates mostly absent from filings as courts wrestle with new district lines

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The names of Mark Walker, Ted Budd and Pat McCrory don’t show up on the list of candidates who filed on the first day for North Carolina’s soon-vacant U.S. Senate seat. Those three Republicans have announced their intentions to replace retiring Republican Richard Burr of Winston-Salem in 2022, and each has […]
GREENSBORO, NC

