Commentary: 1 in 4 adults are estranged from family and paying a psychological price

Merry Christmas (NEVER HAPPY HOLIDAYS!!!) to you and your family (adults, children, and guns alike)!. We hope you are enjoying the blessings of the season: togetherness, ammunition and owning the libs. You may have spotted our holiday photo, which contained numerous triggers (both literal and metaphorical, but mostly literal). It was designed — like the Christmas photos of Reps. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) — to enrage snowflakes. (It is nearly winter, after all.) It depicts all our family members, of which we are equally proud: the two of us, our four children and our many deadly firearms! Some of us are smiling; the other five are guns. All of us are excited to head back to schools and workplaces after the holidays, and if you don’t like it, too bad! Five of us have been vaccinated, but not the five you would expect.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 4 DAYS AGO