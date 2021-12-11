ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool, NY

Report: Liverpool Hopeful In Mohamed Salah Contract Negotiations But Deal Described As 'Tricky'

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 2 days ago

Liverpool are hopeful of concluding negotiations over Mohamed Salah's contract extension by the start of January according to a report.

The negotiations have been dragging on for the past few months as the two parties try to find an agreement for the 29 year old to extend his current deal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13x5nJ_0dKEtrpU00
IMAGO / Colorsport

Football Insider have revealed that Liverpool are 'increasingly hopeful' of retaining their star player and hope to have the deal tied up by the 1st January when the transfer window re-opens.

The publication claims that a Liverpool source explained negotiations are “tricky” and at a “delicate stage” with both parties keen to reach an agreement.

Salah's existing contract runs out in June 2023 and the player has gone public on many occasions stating his desire to remain at Anfield.

He has taken his game to new heights this season, scoring 20 goals already and widely being recognised as the best player on the planet.

It is unthinkable to think that owners FSG would be prepared to lose their talisman so the deal needs concluding before it becomes an unnecessary distraction to the team.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
SkySports

Liverpool top Premier League for goals; Mohamed Salah leads goal chart

Liverpool smashed two significant records as Jurgen Klopp's side moved within two points of league leaders Chelsea with a 4-0 win over Southampton on Saturday. The Reds have now scored a league-topping 39 goals - their highest ever goal total at this stage of a top-flight campaign - and became only the second English top-flight club to score two or more goals in 17 consecutive games in all competitions.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Liverpool, NY
Sports
City
Liverpool, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mohamed Salah
The Independent

Champions League draw live stream: How to watch online today as last 16 ties are revealed

The group stages of the Champions League are over and we now prepare for the knockout rounds to commence in 2022.Today we find out the eight ties for the last 16 of the competition as the group winners prepare to clash with the runners-up for a place in the quarter-finals.For the English teams only Chelsea failed to win their group so they prepare to face a European giant in the next round.Follow the Champions League draw LIVE!But Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City all topped their groups so they will be hoping for a kinder draw today.Here’s everything you need...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transfer Window#Football#Anfield#Fsg#Liverpool Coverage Follow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Everton vs Liverpool player ratings as Mohamed Salah stars in Reds’ Merseyside derby victory

Liverpool emerged victorious from the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Wednesday night, with Mohamed Salah starring yet again as the Reds downed rivals Everton with relative ease.Jordan Henderson opened the scoring inside 10 minutes with a fine first-time finish from the edge of the box, before Salah doubled the lead for Jurgen Klopp’s side shortly thereafter – capping off a devastating counter-attack to do so.Demarai Gray slotted a composed finish under Alisson to get Everton back into the game as Rafael Benitez faced his old club, but Salah would strike again after the break to effectively extinguish the home...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
341
Followers
2K+
Post
186K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy