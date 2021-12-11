Report: Liverpool Hopeful In Mohamed Salah Contract Negotiations But Deal Described As 'Tricky'

Liverpool are hopeful of concluding negotiations over Mohamed Salah's contract extension by the start of January according to a report.

The negotiations have been dragging on for the past few months as the two parties try to find an agreement for the 29 year old to extend his current deal.

Football Insider have revealed that Liverpool are 'increasingly hopeful' of retaining their star player and hope to have the deal tied up by the 1st January when the transfer window re-opens.

The publication claims that a Liverpool source explained negotiations are “tricky” and at a “delicate stage” with both parties keen to reach an agreement.

Salah's existing contract runs out in June 2023 and the player has gone public on many occasions stating his desire to remain at Anfield.

He has taken his game to new heights this season, scoring 20 goals already and widely being recognised as the best player on the planet.

It is unthinkable to think that owners FSG would be prepared to lose their talisman so the deal needs concluding before it becomes an unnecessary distraction to the team.

