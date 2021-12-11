ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Sign One Aston Villa Player: Leon Bailey

By Zak Anderton
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 2 days ago

This week, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool take on Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa. We take a deep dive into one of Gerrard’s players: Leon Bailey and look into why he would be a good match for Liverpool’s side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DNDvb_0dKEsFyh00
IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Aston Villa have had a major reshuffle both on the pitch and within the staff. In the summer Villa lost their starboy Jack Grealish, he was the shining light in an otherwise average team last season.

This meant that they had to have a very active summer transfer window and one of their acquisitions Leon Bailey, looks set to be a star.

Liverpool’s front three have been undoubtedly world class so far this season with each of them taking three of the top 5 positions in the Premier Leagues top scorers’ chart but when players such as Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane go to represent their countries in AFCON, where does that leave Liverpool’s attack?

Bailey started off his career at the top level of Belgian football for KRC Genk and made 56 appearances in the two years he was there.

Genk had previously tried to sign him when he was just 13 but a move didn’t materialise due to age restrictions.

Bailey has spent the majority of his career however in the Bundesliga playing for Bayer Leverkusen where he’s played alongside the likes of Kai Havertz and Bernd Leno.

In his last season at Leverkusen, he managed to contribute to 26 goals in only 40 appearances.

Bailey is often deployed on the right wing but has been played in all three positions needed in Liverpool’s attack.

He has suffered an injury this season which has meant that he hasn’t appeared as often as he would’ve liked but from what we’ve seen, he looks very confident and comfortable in the league.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mPuCe_0dKEsFyh00
IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

He would also provide additional cover in case Liverpool were to suffer a major injury crisis in one position, much like last year when Liverpool heavily relied on the likes of Nat Phillips and Ozan Kabak.

Bailey has continually improved his return each year and is currently valued on Transfermarkt at £31.5 million.

With the lack of activity in the Summer Transfer window, Liverpool could be looking to add extra players to the squad so that all bases are covered.

Who would you like Liverpool to sign from Aston Villa and why? Let us know in the replies/comments!

Premier League Fixtures & Table - Matchweek 16

As we approach matchweek 16 of 38 in the Premier League, we bring you details of the upcoming fixtures and current league table. The fixtures for matchweek 16 will take place between Friday, 10th December and Sunday, 12th December. Premier League Fixtures - Matchweek 16. Friday, 10th December 2021. 8:00pm...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Aston Villa boss Gerrard: Players gave everything at Anfield

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard praised his players after defeat at Liverpool. A tussle between captain Tyrone Mings and Mohamed Salah saw a penalty awarded in the 67th minute, with the latter slotting home what turned out to be the only goal of the game. The visitors had spot-kick appeals...
PREMIER LEAGUE
