The Miami Dolphins earned their fifth victory of the 2021 campaign, and their fourth in as many games, by defeating the Carolina Panthers on Sunday 33-10. Brian Flores’ team was dominant on both sides of the ball, as they were able to limit Cam Newton and the rest of the Panther’s offense to just one touchdown all game. Offensively, they drove up and down the field, as Tua Tagovailoa completed over 85% of his passes and got the ball into Jaylen Waddle’s hands nine times for 137 yards.

NFL ・ 15 DAYS AGO