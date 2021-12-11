Wind Advisory Continues For Logan and Champaign County

Time magazine named Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk as its 2021 Person of the Year on Monday. Time's editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal explained the decision to pick the richest man on Earth, saying he was emblematic of 2021 and the year's most influential person. "Person of the Year is...
Chris Wallace announced Sunday that he is leaving Fox News after nearly two decades to work for CNN's new streaming platform. Wallace, 74, thanked viewers for joining him every week on "Fox News Sunday," adding that he has enjoyed his time on Fox but that it was his time to step away.
(CNN) — The Supreme Court turned away two emergency requests Monday from health care workers, doctors and nurses in New York to block the state's vaccine mandate. Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas dissented. The dispute arose when three nurses and a group called We the Patriots...
The legal wrangling between USA Gymnastics and the hundreds of victims of sexual abuse by former national team doctor Larry Nassar, among others, is over after a $380 million settlement was reached. The fight for substantive change within the sport’s national governing body is just beginning. A federal bankruptcy...
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin appears to be on the verge of pleading guilty to violating George Floyd ’s civil rights, according to a notice sent out Monday by the court’s electronic filing system. The federal docket entry shows a hearing has been...
No U.S. troops will be held accountable for the August Kabul drone strike that killed 10 civilians, including seven children, the Pentagon confirmed on Monday. The heads of U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command provided recommendations to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on conducting strikes, and none of the recommendations included accountability actions for anyone involved in the deadly August 29 strike.
The fatal collapse of an Amazon facility in Illinois after a tornado swept the heartland on Friday is putting a spotlight on concerns that critics have raised about worker safety at the e-commerce giant’s warehouses. Workers have painted a grim and hectic picture of the Edwardsville, Ill. facility on...
(CNN) — The House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol is prepared to vote Monday on whether former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows should be referred to the Department of Justice on criminal contempt of Congress charges. Members of the panel will...
(CNN) — If you're wanting to duck indoors for a cheesesteak or some other delicious treat when you're visiting Philly next year, you better have your proof of vaccination handy. Joining some other large cities and tourist destinations across the United States, Philadelphia has announced it will require proof...
London (CNN) — Britain is facing a "tidal wave" of infections from the new Omicron coronavirus variant, ministers have warned, as they sound the alarm on rapid transmission rates in London and across the country. On Monday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed the country's first death of a...
