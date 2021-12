The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will remain on the Formula 1 calendar until 2030 after the signing of a 10-year contract renewal. The Yas Marina Circuit first hosted an F1 race back in 2009 and has been an ever-present on the schedule since then, hosting the season final for the majority of its spell. After a number of track improvements were made ahead of this year’s race, Abu Dhabi will now be on the calendar until the end of the next decade, with F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali saying the racing is the only aspect that the venue needed to improve.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO