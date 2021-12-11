Hi. Looking for new friends

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Seeing your little friend happy and excited after you’ve given them a new toy is one of the purest loving feelings you can experience. It’s the best to see their little tails wagging when they see that you have something for them, and to see them run around with and play with their new toy is an endless source of joy. They give you all kinds of happiness, so it’s good to give them things that will keep them healthy, comfortable and active.
My name is Abby and I'm a 33 year old vegan looking to connect with other beginner runners and folks interested in plant-based eating as I work to lose a few lbs of fat and work on improving my upper body strength. I lost 50lbs a few years ago by...
(WFRV) – This past Spring, Pedro was caught in a field and when he first arrived at the Lakeshore Humane Society, he was terrified and would not go near people. After months of patience and work from the staff, Pedro is now loving life. If you have plenty of scratches, walks, and treats to give, Pedro is your guy.
When Sue McIntyre’s husband died in October 2020, she found herself lost in grief. “Don had been ill with cancer for some time,” she says, “but nothing had prepared me for the loneliness that hit me after he’d gone.”. After 31 years of marriage, and with her family scattered all...
Imagine getting married without ever meeting your new spouse face-to-face. I’m not talking about some medieval marriage between two rival kings who marry their kids off to prevent a war. And this isn’t some new reality show, Married Without Meeting. I’m talking specifically about Ayse and Darrin, two crazy kids...
Likes belly rubs, has a goofy personality and is good with kids. Picky about choosing canine friends but otherwise he’s lots of fun. Known by his temporary caregivers as a silly dog, the 4-year-old Toby would really like a permanent home. “He’s a big ol’ baby,” said Cathy Blake, president...
Two horses that were surrendered to MSPCA at Nevins Farm last month are now looking for new homes. The horses, a 22-year-old mare named Fancy and an 18-year-old Haflinger male Goldie, had been living in central Massachusetts until the owner was no longer able to care for the animals and surrendered them on Nov. 8.
There’s a superhero on the loose in Denver. Usually, this guy is fighting crime in the Big Apple and hanging low with his aunt in Forest Hills. But for the past 10 years, he’s been swinging through the Highland neighborhood at the corner of Osage Street and West 36th Avenue.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I went to visit my friend in Las Vegas a few months ago. She moved there earlier this year, so I was excited to see her new apartment and meet her new friends. I slept on the couch while I was there. One night she went to sleep early, and her friends — including a man she’s been seeing — stayed in the living room with me. The second they left, she walked out of her room and accused me of flirting with her love interest. I was completely shocked.
I recently learned why rednecks in sweaty climates put couches on their front porches, and I don’t mean weatherproof furniture – the difference between clued-in people and mooks. (I spent a lot of time in the backwaters of Louisiana where you would not even understand their English; true dat’) Story...
(WFRV) – Brother and sister beagle duo are a bonded pair and just be adopted together. They are never far from each other’s side and have impeccable house manners. They are both potty-trained and although they are a bit overweight, they are healthy otherwise – Tucker even had a dental cleaning recently.
Victoria Derbyshire's brother has caught Covid at a Christmas meal with friends despite being triple-vaccinated. The BBC presenter, 53, said on Twitter that 17 of the 21-strong group - all of whom were vaccinated - have been infected with the virus and that her sibling 'feels rough' and is in isolation.
Two penguins have delighted residents at an Oxfordshire care home in a Christmas visit, waddling around the room as the beaming residents looked on.The Humboldt penguins, 24-year-old Charlie and nine-year-old Pringle, visited Spencer Court from Heythrop Zoo in Oxfordshire on Friday.“These penguins are not only comfortable and familiar with travelling, but we believe they show positive behaviour signs when interacting with different people… they are used to and therefore not stressed by the presence of human beings,” said a spokesperson for Heythrop Zoo.“It is the belief of Heythrop Zoo that by bringing unusual and undomesticated species to the attention of...
Running into an old friend can be a joyful occasion, filled with plenty of opportunities to connect and reminisce. But a chance reunion with someone from your past can also be a potential landmine of missteps. To keep the conversation comfortable and avoid hurt feelings, there are two topics you should always avoid when you run into an old friend, according to August Abbott, PhD, a relationship counselor and etiquette expert on JustAnswer, who has spent 40 years teaching etiquette classes. Read on to find out which subjects you should dutifully steer clear of.
“Here’s one phenomenon that happens during the death and dying process that medical professionals, like myself, cannot explain,” Julie says in the TikTok below, which has received over five million views. "There's something that happens that we call 'the rally.'" "This is when someone is really sick and almost towards...
After releasing their impressive single "Fever" earlier this fall, Bristol-based outfit Make Friends have now shared their full EP, Is This Real. The new project arrived Friday, and it also includes the band's previous releases "Sleep Sound," "Call Me Out" and "Safe to Say." Together, the new music showcases a fresh, infectious energy perfect for trying to navigate this new world in the midst of a pandemic which doesn't quite want to go away.
Writing isn’t easy for me, but I do it nonetheless because I hope to make the search for work and execution of your job easier. Though I know and have known some success in my professional life I am, like you, a work in progress. Exactly how much in progress can come up all too suddenly.
Our Bike Dreams website is live! We already have gotten so many great dreams fro…. Our December Dream Campaign is on a roll! Thank you all for your support. Anyone…. Our annual December Donation campaign starts today! Right now all donations up t…. December 1, 2021. On #givingtuesday we exceeded...
Comments / 0