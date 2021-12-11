Mirador House by KS Arquitetos

Mirador house is an amazing minimalist refuge located in Mumbai, India, designed in 2020 by Shroffleón. Deep within the untamed wilderness of Karjat, stands a symbol of refuge on a tranquil 3.5 acres of farmland. Molded as a monolithic mass of architecture, a building docks itself in liquid stone as an escape from the rigor of city life. The built form mimics the natural rusticity of its surroundings by standing bare against the sun to weather gracefully, as it was crafted to do so. It is in this state of solitude and aging character that the farmhouse becomes a second home to a family eagerly in search of a change in pace, far from any vestige of civilization.

