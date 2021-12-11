Mirador House by KS Arquitetos

Manufacturers: American Standard, HAY, Legrand, Goh Teck Wah, King Living, Roger&Sons, Wood & Wood. Text description provided by the architects. The brief was for a multi-generational home for three households - the client’s young family with a child, their parents, and their aunt – with private spaces, common spaces and generous greenery. We formulated the parti as a landscape double skin enveloping three levels of habitable spaces and punctured by a vertical landscaped courtyard. The first level is for communal use, second for the elderly parents and aunt, and the third level for the young family with their own private door and staircase. A roof garden caps the building.
