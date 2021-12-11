ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC 269 is “the biggest non-Conor McGregor gate” according to Dana White

By Hugh Farrell
punditarena.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDana White confirms that UFC 269 is “the biggest non-Conor McGregor gate” at the T-Mobile Arena. In what has been an amazing year for the MMA promotion, UFC 269 promises to deliver a top-quality send-off to 2021, according to Dana White. “It was our best year ever,...

punditarena.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

UFC president Dana White, family positive for COVID-19

"We went up to my place in Maine for Thanksgiving; it’s tradition we go up there every Thanksgiving," White told Rome, per Damon Martin of MMA Fighting. "Somebody up there had it, and we get back and we all tested positive for COVID. Literally the whole family and my family up in Maine, too.
UFC
The Independent

Michael Chandler unconcerned by Conor McGregor’s trash talk ahead of potential UFC clash

Michael Chandler has said he is not intimidated by Conor McGregor’s trash-talking abilities, as the American attempts to set up a fight with the Irishman in 2022.Chandler debuted in the UFC in January, on the undercard of McGregor’s second fight against Dustin Poirier.On that night, Chandler knocked out Dan Hooker in the first round, but he has since suffered back-to-back losses. In his second UFC fight, the 35-year-old almost stopped Charles Oliveira in the first round but was finished early in the second with the vacant lightweight title on the line. Then, in early November, Chandler lost to Justin...
UFC
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Dana White says Justin Gaethje has earned next lightweight title shot, Conor McGregor ‘chomping at the bit’ to return

Last month, Justin Gaethje put on a Fight of the Year contender, winning a grueling decision over Michael Chandler at UFC 268. Heading into the bout, Gaethje made no bones about his position: if he won, he would be fighting for the lightweight title next or there would be hell to pay. Well, it appears that Gaethje won’t have to riot at all, as UFC President Dana White has granted his wish. Justin Gaethje will be fighting the winner of next week’s lightweight title clash between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier.
COMBAT SPORTS
TMZ.com

UFC's Dana White Tests Positive For COVID, Consulted Joe Rogan

Dana White didn't make it through the Thanksgiving holiday unscathed ... 'cause the UFC boss announced he tested positive for COVID-19 -- but thankfully he says he's feelin' okay. White broke the news during an interview with Jim Rome ... revealing his entire family caught the virus after a weekend...
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Charles Oliveira
Person
Dustin Poirier
Person
Amanda Nunes
MMAmania.com

Dana White says McGregor ‘chomping at the bit’ to return: ‘He still has the desire to fight’

Conor McGregor is once again on the road to redemption and he’s apparently “chomping at the bit” to get back inside of the Octagon. This is according to UFC president Dana White, who tries to keep in touch with his biggest PPV cash cow as much as possible. McGregor has been recovering from a serious leg injury suffered at UFC 264 this past July and nobody really knows when he’ll return to action. “Notorious” does seem to be moving along nicely with his rehab and is currently eyeing a return to sparring this April.
UFC
ClutchPoints

UFC star Conor McGregor shockingly reveals his new upcoming luxury car

UFC star Conor McGregor is adding another luxury car to his already notorious collection. Almost throughout his entire UFC career, Conor McGregor never shied away from buying himself some luxurious things. Among them is his insane collection of luxury cars. McGregor’s garage is filled with an array of world-renowned sports...
UFC
ClutchPoints

Conor McGregor’s UFC challenger sets target fight date and location

UFC rising star Khamzat Chimaev has provided some specific details for his desired fight with Conor McGregor. After scoring a sensational win over Jingliang Li at UFC 267, Khamzat Chimaev set his sights on Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz. However, the latter refused to accept his challenge outright while the former two-division champion said he has “no problem” with it.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#The T Mobile Arena#Mma#Charlesdobronxs#Dustinpoirier#Ufc269
Yardbarker

“It doesn’t get any bigger” – Michael Chandler reaffirms ambitions to fight UFC superstar Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler has done his utmost to talk UFC superstar Conor McGregor into fighting him upon his return to the sport. Chandler’s defeat to Justin Gaethje at UFC 268 did his reputation no harm at all. The ‘Fight of the Night’ winner was an absolute classic, a war between two fighters who were willing to lay it all on the line to entertain the fans.
UFC
MMAWeekly.com

Conor McGregor has two fights left on his UFC contract, says trilogy with Nate Diaz will ‘1 billion percent’ happen

Nate Diaz will always be the guy that handed Conor McGregor his first UFC loss when they first fought at UFC 196 in March 2016. McGregor avenged the loss five months later at UFC 202, defeating Diaz by majority decision. While the two are even with a win over each other, Diaz finished McGregor and McGregor was unable to do that to The Ultimate Fighter season 5 winner.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Kayla Harrison drops massive Amanda Nunes UFC fight truth bomb

Former PFL women’s lightweight queen Kayla Harrison has opened up about her real thoughts on UFC star Amanda Nunes. Kayla Harrison is still a free agent but her recent link-up to the UFC has already got people buzzing about a potential fight against reigning UFC featherweight and bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Dana White: Justin Gaethje ‘Should Be’ Next For UFC Lightweight Title Shot

UFC President Dana White says that if everything goes according to plan, then Justin Gaethje will meet the winner of Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier. Gaethje is fresh off a three-round war with Michael Chandler at UFC 268 back in November. The action was held inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Gaethje ended up winning the fight via unanimous decision.
UFC
USA Today

Video: Could a Conor McGregor title fight in UFC return actually make sense?

For all intents and purposes, Conor McGregor has accomplished nothing inside the UFC octagon in five years. And yet, he thinks he’s a legit lightweight title contender. McGregor, of course, is a master of keeping his name in the headlines, and his latest statement that he can come back from his broken leg and fight “whoever the f*ck has that LW title” raised eyebrows. Perhaps McGregor’s next fight is dependent on the outcome of next week’s UFC 269 title fight between champion Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier, who’s up 2-1 on McGregor in their trilogy after back-to-back wins, but nothing changes the fact that McGregor is 1-3 in his past four fights, with his only victory coming at welterweight against a past-his-prime Donald Cerrone.
UFC
punditarena.com

Chael Sonnen on the “cardinal sin” that lost Amanda Nunes her belt

Chael Sonnen breaks down what went wrong for Amanda Nunes at UFC 269. Many are shocked with Amanda Nunes’ loss to Julianna Pena at UFC 269 but Chael Sonnen thinks he knows where things went wrong for Nunes. While many might think that Amanda Nunes just got submitted, plain...
UFC
mmanews.com

Dana White: UFC Fighters Make More Than Most Boxers

Dana White is defending the pay scale of his UFC fighters. Dana White is once again having to defend fighter pay. This topic has been at the forefront of many conversations lately. White and the UFC have been accused of not paying the fighters well enough. Many fighters have spoken out about wanting to be paid more or insinuating that boxers are in the higher pay bracket. White stated his case in a recent interview with Yahoo Sports.
UFC
punditarena.com

Chael Sonnen offers his take on Charles Oliveira’s underdog status

Chael Sonnen’s defense of Charles Oliveira’s skills. With so many people counting Charles Oliveira out of his bout against Dustin Poirier, Chael Sonnen felt he had to come to his defence. Before defending Oliveira, Sonnen did need to point out what he felt was Oliveira’s biggest weakness.
UFC
punditarena.com

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz decide to kick Dustin Poirier while he’s down

Nate Diaz decides to insult Dustin Poirier on Twitter before Conor McGregor joins in. Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor decided to make their opinions on Dustin Poirier’s performance known after Poirier lost to Charles Oliveira at UFC 269. In a bid to insult both McGregor and Poirier, Diaz decided...
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy