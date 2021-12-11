UFC 269 is “the biggest non-Conor McGregor gate” according to Dana White

For all intents and purposes, Conor McGregor has accomplished nothing inside the UFC octagon in five years. And yet, he thinks he’s a legit lightweight title contender. McGregor, of course, is a master of keeping his name in the headlines, and his latest statement that he can come back from his broken leg and fight “whoever the f*ck has that LW title” raised eyebrows. Perhaps McGregor’s next fight is dependent on the outcome of next week’s UFC 269 title fight between champion Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier, who’s up 2-1 on McGregor in their trilogy after back-to-back wins, but nothing changes the fact that McGregor is 1-3 in his past four fights, with his only victory coming at welterweight against a past-his-prime Donald Cerrone.

UFC ・ 12 DAYS AGO