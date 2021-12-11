ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack and Diane are still looking

By Richard Turen
 2 days ago

Two weeks ago, we left Jack and Diane frustrated as they went to great lengths to try to find the world's very best cruise line in Europe. Now, they have decided to do an easier search to find the best river company on Europe's waterways. For this special trip,...

travelweekly.com

USTOA survey: 59% of 2022 reservations are rebookings

SAN DIEGO -- While 59% of tour operators' 2022 volume is rebookings from earlier reservations, 41% have come in since Covid entered the picture, according to a U.S. Tour Operators Association survey that 86% of members answered. The USTOA revealed the survey findings at its annual conference this week. Perhaps...
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

Emerald Azzurra Completes Sea Trials

WHY IT RATES: The newest superyacht successfully completed its sea trials in Ha Long Bay, Vietnam, which means that the ship is expected to launch its inaugural journeys this January 2022. – Lacey Pfalz, Associate Writer, TravelPulse. Emerald Azzurra, the first custom-built superyacht by Emerald Cruises has successfully completed its...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
travelagewest.com

River Cruise Review: Amadeus Queen

By the third morning of our voyage, our Amadeus River Cruises receptionist had to suppress a chuckle. It was the fourth time in 72 hours that my husband, Jonathan, and I were checking out the ship's bicycles, keen on exploring the path just beyond the tiny ship's hull to meander along the Danube River. It probably didn't help that Jonathan is Danish, or that we are younger than the average demographic for river cruising, further perpetuating our stereotypes. 
TRAVEL
therealdeal.com

New luxury liner offers apartments that float across the globe

They’re putting the “ship” in homeownership. Storylines cruises is offering landlubbers the opportunity to own a piece of a luxury liner on which they can sail around the globe once every three-and-a-half years. According to the Sacramento Bee, the company is building a “residential cruise ship” offering...
ECONOMY
FodorsTravel

Unreal Deal: A Five-Night Luxury Bali Holiday for Only $679

Home > Destinations > Asia > Indonesia > Bali > Deals. It’s fully refundable and you have until June 2023. One of the most favorite spiritual destinations in the world, Bali reopened to travelers from 19 countries in October. The pandemic hit Indonesia hard and it turned a corner this year, but the country has been hesitant about giving the world full access. The U.S. is currently not on the list of safe countries and there’s a mandatory quarantine at the traveler’s expense that’s keeping most travelers away.
LIFESTYLE
Travel Weekly

A first look at MSC’s new ship

We test the waters aboard MSC Seashore, christened last month at its own private cay. Review by Alex Spencer. The facts: MSC Seashore is MSC’s 19th vessel and the biggest in the fleet with capacity for 5,632 passengers. It has two sister ships, MSC Seaside and MSC Seaview, but is the first since the line announced the ‘reimagined’ Seaside Evo upgrades.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
yankodesign.com

Top 10 Tiny Homes of 2021

It’s my favorite time of the year – when I get to explore and dive into the best tiny homes we’ve seen in the entire year! Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’re trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! And, with everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And, we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention in 2021! From an original tiny home in the countryside that is the ultimate freedom from the city to a bilevel tiny cabin that comes with a 100-square-foot floor plan – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone!
HOME & GARDEN
mansionglobal.com

Life at Sea: Superyachts That Make Permanent Vacations on the Water a Reality

Taking a long luxury cruise or renting a home on the water represents rest, recreation and escape for the well-heeled. Still, when the massive vessel returns to port or the seaside home rental expires, the realities of home life return. Now, those with an affinity for the sea can unite the concepts of salt water escapes with daily life by residing within a new floating hometown.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Thrillist

Dubai’s 'Floating Palace' Hotel Will Have Villas That Double as Boats

Science guarantees progress, innovation, and invention. All of that comes to a head with the world’s first-ever floating palace hotel. While there are other floating hotels in the world, none of them rise to the category of palace. The Kempinski Floating Palace, which will open in Dubai in 2023,...
MIDDLE EAST
Robb Report

From Fort Lauderdale to Monaco: The 4 Most Exciting Yacht Debuts From This Year’s Boating Shows

This year’s boat shows were the first after a year of virtual, Covid-impacted events. The pent-up demand among owners and new buyers was evident in the bustling crowds at Cannes and Fort Lauderdale. At Monaco, the number of attendees was lower than 2019, but organizers had set up the show for fewer crowds and more time to spend on the yachts. After two years, the selection of new yachts was exceptional, from launches like the 230-foot Rossinavi Polaris to the 308-foot Feadship Viva at Monaco, to Wally’s new WHY200 and the 121-foot Benetti Motopanfilo at Cannes, to the world premieres at...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Motorsailer yacht Aresteas now for sale with Fraser

The 50.75 metre motorsailer yacht Aresteas has had a central agency change and is now listed for sale by Josh Gulbranson at Fraser. Built in epoxy laminated wood by Turkish yard Yildizlar to a design by Fuat Turan and RINA classed, Aresteas was delivered in 2017. A comfortable interior by Aldo Viani can accommodate up to 12 guests in six en suite cabins comprising a master suite, two VIP suites and three cabins convertible from twins to doubles. Each cabin comes equipped with a full entertainment suite with on-demand video and a library of over 1,000 movies available at the touch of a button. In addition, there are quarters for up to ten crewmembers.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
cruisefever.net

Royal Caribbean Extends Cruise Deals for Two More Days

Royal Caribbean has extended their Black Friday cruise deals for two more days that includes 30% off all cruises and up to $550 in instant savings when you book a cruise on your favorite Royal Caribbean cruise ship. Royal Caribbean’s Cyber Week Sale includes cruises to over 270 destinations around...
LIFESTYLE
cruisehive.com

Eastern Caribbean Port Has Busiest Month Since Cruise Industry Reopened

With the popular eastern Caribbean cruise destination of St. Maarten having one of its busiest months since the cruise restart, it’s a true sign that cruising is well and truly back. The port also recently had its busiest day with six ships docked. Cruising is Back at St. Maarten.
TRAVEL
travelagewest.com

New River Cruise Ship Launches on the Nile

Central Holidays has introduced a new riverboat on the Nile River. Dedicated specifically to the North American market, HS Nebu joins a fleet that now totals 11 vessels under parent company Sakarra Group International (SGI). Sign Up for Our Monthly River Cruise Newsletter. I accept the T&C and Privacy Policy.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

New Orient Express trains to offer luxury flight-free travel across Europe

Famed luxury train service the Orient Express is making a comeback.In 2023, the La Dolce Vita programme will launch, offering six trains taking in several popular European itineraries spanning 14 regions.Passengers can experience five-star luxury as they travel flight-free onboard the 1960s and 1970s-inspired trains, designed by Dimorestudio.Each train comes with 12 deluxe cabins, 18 suites, one honour suite and a restaurant carriage, where haute cuisine will be served alongside Italian wines.Most journeys start in Italy, taking travellers through the Alps, the countryside or the beaches of southern Italy.There will also be three international itineraries available from Rome to Paris,...
TRAFFIC
cruisehive.com

Celebrity Cruises Extends Flexibility on Bookings into Early 2022

Following the example from sister cruise line Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises has extended its Cruise with Confidence program. The program offers a much more flexible cancellation policy that will undoubtedly help with giving guests confidence to book a cruise. The policy allows guests to cancel their voyage up to...
TRAVEL

