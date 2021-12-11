Stonecoldboldness: A many-sided memorial to the writing of Greg Tate

I am at the famed Ukrainian Veselka diner on 2nd Ave. and 9th waiting on the legendary writer, musician, and Afro-Bohemian Godfather Greg Tate, who just texted that he is in Brooklyn dropping off his grandson and needs another 30 minutes. This delay is good because now I have time to make a few calls and sign copies of my hot off the press double vinyl album. I am hyped to show Greg how his liner notes came out and thanked him again for his contribution. His gift of riveting language paired with a superpowered intellect is a sight to see, especially when it comes to music. Also, I hadn’t been able to rap with the legend face to face in a minute, the last time being when I picked him up at the airport in Sarasota to take him to his awaiting father after the passing of his mother, Florence, who was one of my dear buddies and art commensurators.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO