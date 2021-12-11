ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Stonecoldboldness: A many-sided memorial to the writing of Greg Tate

knpr
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreg Tate was the coolest person I ever met. As I write this I feel like a teenager, leaning wonderstruck into the corner of the school stairwell as my most idolized upperclassman wanders by. In my early days at The Village Voice, when I first encountered Greg, I felt like that...

knpr.org

Comments / 0

Related
musictimes.com

Mystery Behind Greg Tate's Cause of Death: Famed Hip Hop Journalists Was 64

Greg Tate, a celebrated hip hop journalist and music critic, has passed away at the age of 67; a representative for his publisher Duke University Press confirms the tragic news. According to Pitchfork, the influential critic is known for his dedication and work in analyzing Black artistry and influence to...
HIP HOP
Stereogum

Greg Tate Dead At 64

Greg Tate, one of the greatest music critics in the history of the form, has died. Duke University Press, Tate’s publisher, has confirmed the news of his death to ARTNews. No cause of death has been revealed. Tate was 64. Tate was born in Dayton, and he grew up there...
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Greg Tate, Author and Master of Criticism, Dead At 63

Greg Tate, the preeminent music writer and critic, has died at the age of 63, according to jazz critic Nate Chinen on social media. “Absolutely gutted to learn (from a trusted source) that Greg Tate has left this dimension,” Chinen tweeted Tuesday, December 7. “What a hero he’s been — a fiercely original critical voice, a deep musician, an encouraging big brother to so many of us.” (Representatives for Tate did not immediately respond to Vulture.) Tate made a name for himself as a staff writer for The Village Voice in the 1980s; his work is now considered among the great collections of criticism, notably his 1992 anthology, Flyboy in the Buttermilk: Essays on Contemporary America, and its 2016 sequel Flyboy 2: The Greg Tate Reader. In 1985, Tate co-founded the Black Rock Coalition, an artists’ collective promoting creative freedom and Black musicians, along with Vernon Reid and other firebrands of the era. Tate created Burnt Sugar the Arkestra Chamber, a psychedelic fusion improvisational ensemble, in 1999. He went on to receive the United States Artists fellowship in 2010 and afterward continued writing about jazz, funk, soul, hip-hop, and rock, including in contributions to Vulture. Many colleagues and contemporaries have paid their respect to the late writer on Twitter. Read tributes to Greg Tate from Chinen, Touré, Hanif Abdurraqib, and more below.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
101.1. The Wiz

‘Godfather Of Hip-Hop Journalism’ and Burnt Sugar Frontman Greg Tate Dies At 64

While known by many for his in-depth coverage and connection to hip hop, Tate was a quintessential culture critic engaging Black art and life in an unapologetic exploration of creativity. Scrolling through Tate's work at the Village Voice readers will find everything from profiles of Daughter of the Dusk Director Julie Dash to reviews of Terry McMillan's "A Day Late" and Spike Lee's "Bamboozled."
CELEBRITIES
mixmag.net

Influential hip hop journalist and critic Greg Tate has died aged 64

Greg Tate, influential critic and one of hip hop’s earliest journalists, has passed away aged 64. A representative from Tate’s publisher, Duke University Press, told Pitchfork the news yesterday, although a cause of death was not confirmed. Tate first emerged onto the hip hop scene in 1985 when...
HIP HOP
bayoubeatnews.com

Influential Black music and culture critic Greg Tate dies at 64

Greg Tate was known for being one of the most passionate and influential cultural critic of the last three decades. The journalist passed away at the age of 64. Duke University Press, Tate’s publisher, confirmed the author’s death but did not reveal the cause of death. A native...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Dean
Person
Miles Davis
Person
Ann Powers
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Summer of Soul’ Rerecording Mixer Paul Hsu on Why Questlove Was Right Director for Doc

Maintaining the integrity of the archival footage of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival with performances by artists including Nina Simone, Sly and the Family Stone, and Stevie Wonder was paramount in the making of Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s Summer of Soul (… or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised). For Hulu’s musical film and Black history documentary, the material comes together with new interviews in an edit by Joshua L. Pearson. Of the sound, rerecording mixer Paul Hsu says, “The whole task was really keeping that woven structure very much alive. “It’s a little bit of a high-wire act where you have...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

There Will Never Be Another Greg Tate

Greg Tate was spectral, mythical, legendary. A giant among critics, the godfather of hip-hop journalism, a paragon of freedom and abundant Blackness. He made us all feel seen. He exhibited such a rarefied level of cool that you couldn’t help but get swept up in it. He was the essence of creative liberation. But most importantly, he was one of us. On the ground. Fiercely curious. A rebel in a designer scarf, driver’s cap, and a flared collar.
MUSIC
criterion.com

Greg Tate on Cinema

The sudden and most definitely unexpected news of the death of Greg Tate at the age of sixty-four has shaken the worlds of music, art, and cultural criticism. Tate was “one of the most incisive, insightful, and influential cultural critics of the past thirty-five years,” writes Hank Shteamer, a senior music editor at Rolling Stone, the magazine Tate read avidly as a teen—alongside his copy of Amiri Baraka’s 1968 book Black Music.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African
MetroTimes

Breakfast with Greg Tate

I am at the famed Ukrainian Veselka diner on 2nd Ave. and 9th waiting on the legendary writer, musician, and Afro-Bohemian Godfather Greg Tate, who just texted that he is in Brooklyn dropping off his grandson and needs another 30 minutes. This delay is good because now I have time to make a few calls and sign copies of my hot off the press double vinyl album. I am hyped to show Greg how his liner notes came out and thanked him again for his contribution. His gift of riveting language paired with a superpowered intellect is a sight to see, especially when it comes to music. Also, I hadn’t been able to rap with the legend face to face in a minute, the last time being when I picked him up at the airport in Sarasota to take him to his awaiting father after the passing of his mother, Florence, who was one of my dear buddies and art commensurators.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hypefresh.co

Greg Tate, Hip-Hop Journalism’s Father Makes His Final Transition

Hip-hop, art, and culture is taking its unfair share of blows lately. Over the past 3 weeks, the world mourns Young Dolph, Virgil Abloh and now Greg Tate. Greg Tate is a rap critic pioneer who for years made an impeccable influence on the subject of hip-hop. Not to exclude his contributions to the culture of Black excellence.
CELEBRITIES
Nashville Scene

The Weekly Links: Greg Tate, Best Books and Birds Aren't Real

Here it is, our weekly roundup of things on the internet that Scene staffers read and found enjoyable or interesting or otherwise engaging. Most of us spend too much time online and we might as well share. From GQ: The 50 Best Books of Literary Journalism of the 21st Century.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Village Voice

Flying High: Remembering Greg Tate

I only knew Greg Tate to nod hello to in the hallways of the Voice offices, back in the late 1980s and early ’90s. I wasn’t writing for the paper yet, but like so many readers, I had long been dazzled by his uncompromising, often funny, always incandescent prose.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Guardian

David Dalaithngu obituary: Walkabout star a ‘consummate actor’ who helped reinvent Australian film

The charismatic actor, mesmerising dancer and cultural icon David Dalaithngu is finally going home. Dalaithngu, of the Mandhalpuyngu clan in Arnhem Land, spent his final years battling lung cancer in the care of his friend Mary Hood in Murray Bridge, in South Australia. He often said how much he missed his country but understood his deteriorating health made it impossible to travel.
CELEBRITIES
WNYC

Sondheim's 'Assassins,' Brandi Carlile, Annie Leibovitz, Remembering Greg Tate, Best NYC Movies

The Stephen Sondheim musical “Assassins,” about those who have attempted to assassinate American presidents, feels incredibly of-the-moment, even though it premiered in 1990. The 2021 revival was delayed due to COVID, but is now running at the Classic Stage Company. Director John Doyle, no stranger to Sondheim’s work, joins us to discuss the show. He will be joined by actor Steven Pasquale, who plays John Wilkes Booth.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy