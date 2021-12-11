ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benin opposition leader sentenced to 20 years in prison

By Thomson Reuters
 2 days ago

DAKAR (Reuters) – A court in Benin on Saturday convicted one of President Patrice Talon’s main opponents for complicity in acts of terrorism. Reckya Madougou was sentenced to 20 years in prison after a trial her lawyers denounced as a political hit job. The verdict was announced...

