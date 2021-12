As we enter the height of the holiday season, it’s important that we continue to cherish this time filled with love, cheer ... and, of course, good food! We know how easy it is to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of this time of year; from decorating your homes to buying presents, and hosting family and friends, there are plenty of holiday activities to keep you busy. But Lake Apopka Natural Gas District (LANGD) is by your side to lighten the load and help you enjoy even more precious time with the people who mean the most.

APOPKA, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO