As states start to allocate funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), enacted in March, many policymakers are using some of the new resources to fund broadband expansion, by increasing funding for existing programs or establishing new ones. The relief package, which Congress passed to help Americans struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic, includes two programs administered by the U.S. Department of the Treasury that can be used to fund broadband improvements: the Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund and the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO