SIOUX CITY, Iowa – A spirited run in the middle of the contest by the Concordia Bulldogs Women’s basketball team wasn’t enough as they fell short against No. 10 Morningside on Wednesday (Dec. 1). The deficit was as much as 12 for the Bulldogs, who trailed by four in the final minute before falling in Sioux City, Iowa, 89-83. An upside for Concordia was Lauren Baker, who had a breakout performance in the game, making 6-of-9 attempts from 3-point range.

SEWARD, NE ・ 12 DAYS AGO