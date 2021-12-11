ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Hazlehurst graduate named Donaldson Award recipient at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College

By From staff reports
KPVI Newschannel 6
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTIFTON — Rebecca Mims Butler, a nursing major from Hazlehurst, received the George P. Donaldson award at the recent fall commencement ceremony at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. The award honors the top associate’s degree graduate participating in the ceremony. The recipient receives a plaque and a check...

www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Moultrie Observer

ABAC names graduation award for David and Kim Bridges

TIFTON, Ga. -- A delightful smile of surprise and appreciation danced across the faces of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College President David Bridges and his wife, Kim, on Thursday when the ABAC Alumni Association named its top award for bachelor’s degree graduates in their honor. During the morning fall commencement ceremony,...
TIFTON, GA
LaGrange Daily News

West Georgia Technical College names award winners

West Georgia Technical College recently named Iveta Kral, an engineering technology student from Sharpsburg, as its 2022 Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership winners. It also named Murphy Campus Clinical Laboratory Technology instructor Dr. Phyllis Ingham as its 2022 Rick Perkins Award winner. Winners were named Nov. 30 at a banquet...
SHARPSBURG, GA
eastms.edu

EMCC NAMED 2021 ACE AWARD RECIPIENT

East Mississippi Community College has been named a 2021 BankMobile Disbursements ACE (Achieve Campus Efficiency) Award recipient, which recognizes colleges and universities that deliver financial aid and other credit balances to students securely and efficiently. EMCC is among 194 higher education institutions nationwide to receive the ACE Award. Criteria for...
SCOOBA, MS
brownwoodtx.com

HPU alumna Bobbette Bell named recipient of B.E.S.T. Award

The Baptist General Convention of Texas recently named Howard Payne University alumna Bobbette Bell ’87 as one of nine recipients of the Baptist Educators Serving Texans (B.E.S.T.) Award. The B.E.S.T. awards are presented annually to individual Christian educators who live out their faith daily among their students and the...
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
klpw.com

Gifford Recipient of Emerson Excellence in Teaching Award

A quality of an excellent instructor is the ability to make students understand complex subjects. That’s just one of the traits that East Central College’s Matthew Gifford, instructor of philosophy and religion, exhibits in his classroom. Gifford recently received the Emerson Excellence in Teaching Award for his accomplishments...
COLLEGES
asu.edu

Anderson named associate dean of academic affairs at ASU Graduate College

Will bring focus on inclusive excellence to Graduate College. Lisa M. Anderson, an associate professor of women and gender studies and former deputy director in the School of Social Transformation, has been named associate dean of academic affairs in the Graduate College at Arizona State University. As the associate dean,...
TEMPE, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Bridges
clemson.edu

College of Science names inaugural Dean’s Professorship Award recipients

The Clemson University College of Science has recognized six faculty members as the inaugural recipients of its Dean’s Professorship Award. Professors Jeff Anker and Margaret Wiecek received Dean’s Distinguished Professor Awards. Feng Ding and Chris McMahan received Dean’s Associate Professorship Awards. Xian Lu and Matt Koski received Dean’s Assistant Professorship Awards.
CLEMSON, SC
cullmantribune.com

Seven Wallace State Community College students named recipients of Alabama Automotive Manufacturers Association (AAMA) scholarship

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Wallace State Community College has seven students who have earned the Alabama Automotive Manufacturers Associations (AAMA) scholarship through a partnership with the Alabama Community College System (ACCS). The scholarships are awarded to students pursuing a technical education certificate or associate degree in the automotive manufacturing industry.
HANCEVILLE, AL
Jacksonville Daily Progress

Kilgore College set to award 356 degrees, certificates at fall graduation Friday

Kilgore College will hold its fall graduation ceremony 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, awarding 300 graduates with 356 degrees and certificates. Each graduate will receive up to six free tickets for the ceremony. More tickets will be available if needed. There will also be a nursing pinning/graduation ceremony set for...
KILGORE, TX
insideedition.com

Megan Thee Stallion Graduates College and Humanitarian Award in 1 Weekend

Megan Thee Stallion is officially a college graduate. The Grammy Award-winning rapper, whose real name is Megan Pete, received a Texas Southern University diploma with over 840 other graduates on Saturday. She earned a bachelor of science degree in health administration. The artist told Entertainment Tonight in 2020 that graduating...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazlehurst#Donaldson Award#Abac#Lpn#Friends Of The Park#The University Of Georgia#The Abac Nursing Program
University of Arkansas

Williams Named 2021 AAAED President's Award Recipient

The American Association for Access, Equity and Diversity has named Danielle Williams as its 2021 recipient of the President's Award. Williams, associate vice chancellor and executive director of the Office of Equal Opportunity, Compliance & Title IX, has been an active member of the organization since 2005. The recognition is...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

National Association of Agricultural Educators Outstanding Early Career Teacher Award: Tillamook’s Hayden Bush 2021 Recipient

Our first honoree is Hayden Bush, who teaches at Tillamook High School in Oregon. The Tillamook Agricultural Education program offers 24 different agriculture courses for students to take, and graduated 45 program completers last year, with 60 expected this year. As an educator, Hayden believes that his role is to facilitate the learning of his students. He says that the most important skill a student can take away from any class is the ability to think critically through a problem in order to solve it. Hayden says “my hope is that I have built a strong sense of community within my classroom walls that extend beyond them. I want my students to understand their place in our community, have a sense of belonging, and give back to a community that has lifted so many of them. At the end of the day, I provide a place for any student to feel comfortable and safe while working to become a life-long learner and leader.” Congratulations, Hayden Bush, our NAAE Region I Outstanding Early Career Teacher Award Recipient.
TILLAMOOK, OR
KPVI Newschannel 6

Scholarships available for SC State agribusiness majors

The United States Department of Agriculture, along with SC State University 1890 Research & Extension Program, is accepting applications for the USDA/1890 National Scholars Program. Selected scholars are awarded full tuition and fees. The scholarship also covers books, room and board. “The USDA 1890 National Scholars Program is a great...
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
murraystate.edu

Murray State University Hutson School of Agriculture honors Doug Lawson as 2021 Outstanding Agriculture Alumnus Award recipient

MURRAY, Ky. — The Murray State University Hutson School of Agriculture honored Doug Lawson, ‘93, as the recipient of the 2021 Outstanding Agriculture Alumnus Award. “Doug Lawson is simply one of those people who is going to leave the world a better place than it was when he entered it. He’s an all-around professional and leader, but even more valuable than that is his integrity and commitment to service to his local and agricultural communities,” said Dr. Tony Brannon, dean of the Hutson School of Agriculture.
MURRAY, KY
salemstate.edu

Patricia (Grady) ’66, ’69G and Thomas ’65 Marmen Named Salem State University Alumni Association’s 2021 Elizabeth Williams Wade Award Recipients

Patricia (Grady) ’66, ’69G and Thomas ’65 Marmen have been named the 2021 recipients of Salem State University Alumni Association’s Elizabeth Williams Wade Award for their many years of dedicated service to the university. The Cotuit, Mass., and Naples, Fla., couple’s impact on Salem State University includes two scholarships, dedicated...
SALEM, MA
lootpress.com

BridgeValley Community and Technical College Selects NISOD Excellence Award Recipients

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – BridgeValley Community and Technical College is proud to announce its recipients of the annual NISOD Excellence Awards. The 2022 honorees include Suzette Breeden, interim vice president of academic affairs; Betty Crazy, assistant professor of nursing; Pam Kuyk, adjunct instructor of dental hygiene; and, Spencer Poling, director of accessibility and support services.
COLLEGES
mainstreet-nashville.com

Trevecca names recipients of full-tuition McClurkan scholarship

Trevecca Nazarene University officials have named Timothy Weeks and CarolAnn Stockton the 2021-2022 recipients of the McClurkan Scholarship. Named for university founder J.O. McClurkan, the full-tuition scholarship is the largest awarded by the university. To apply for the McClurkan Scholarship, students must have displayed a commitment to academic excellence and...
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy