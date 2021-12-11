St. Elmo-Brownstown Squanders Early Lead, Falls to St. Anthony

CHBC girls basketball used a buzzer beating three pointer to end the third quarter and an 8-0 run to start the 4th quarter to stage a second half comeback and get a one-point win, 51-50, over St. Anthony on Thursday night. After trading baskets to start the game, CHBC was plagued by turnover trouble and fell behind 15-9 at the end of the first quarter and remained behind 24-19 at halftime. The Bobcats kept pace with St. Anthony in the third quarter but trailed 38-29 as the end of the quarter was winding down but Ruby Stuckemeyer heaved up a three-point attempt from the area of the volleyball ten foot spike line that would bank in at the buzzer to make the CHBC trail by just 6 points, 38-32, at the end of the 3rd quarter. CHBC would have the ball to begin the 4th quarter based on the possession arrows and Gracie Heckert would hit a back-to-back three pointers in the first two possessions by the Bobcats to tie the ball game at 38-38. After another CHBC basket made it a 40-38 game, St. Anthony tied the game at 40-40. A made free throw by Stuckemeyer followed by a made three-pointer from the corner by Marissa Summers opened up a CHBC lead, 44-40. After trading baskets and free throws, CHBC lead 51-47 before St. Anthony would hit a basket and be fouled to go to the line for a free throw with 1.6 seconds left on the clock. CHBC got the ensuing inbounds pass to end the game at 51-50 with CHBC handing St. Anthony their first National Trail Conference loss of the season. CHBC remains undefeated at 9-0 and is now 2-0 in the NTC. They will play a nonconference game at Vandalia on Tuesday before traveling to Altamont on Thursday for their next conference game.

