Basketball

St. Elmo-Brownstown Squanders Early Lead, Falls to St. Anthony

i70sports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Elmo-Brownstown came out strong on Friday night, but gave up their early lead and fell to St. Anthony, 68-42, on Friday night. SEB jumped out to an 18-12 lead at the end of the first quarter but...

www.i70sports.com

i70sports.com

CHBC Gets Thrilling One-Point Conference Win Over St. Anthony to Stay Undefeated

CHBC girls basketball used a buzzer beating three pointer to end the third quarter and an 8-0 run to start the 4th quarter to stage a second half comeback and get a one-point win, 51-50, over St. Anthony on Thursday night. After trading baskets to start the game, CHBC was plagued by turnover trouble and fell behind 15-9 at the end of the first quarter and remained behind 24-19 at halftime. The Bobcats kept pace with St. Anthony in the third quarter but trailed 38-29 as the end of the quarter was winding down but Ruby Stuckemeyer heaved up a three-point attempt from the area of the volleyball ten foot spike line that would bank in at the buzzer to make the CHBC trail by just 6 points, 38-32, at the end of the 3rd quarter. CHBC would have the ball to begin the 4th quarter based on the possession arrows and Gracie Heckert would hit a back-to-back three pointers in the first two possessions by the Bobcats to tie the ball game at 38-38. After another CHBC basket made it a 40-38 game, St. Anthony tied the game at 40-40. A made free throw by Stuckemeyer followed by a made three-pointer from the corner by Marissa Summers opened up a CHBC lead, 44-40. After trading baskets and free throws, CHBC lead 51-47 before St. Anthony would hit a basket and be fouled to go to the line for a free throw with 1.6 seconds left on the clock. CHBC got the ensuing inbounds pass to end the game at 51-50 with CHBC handing St. Anthony their first National Trail Conference loss of the season. CHBC remains undefeated at 9-0 and is now 2-0 in the NTC. They will play a nonconference game at Vandalia on Tuesday before traveling to Altamont on Thursday for their next conference game.
thecomeback.com

360-pound college basketball player tosses dime after taking rough fall

The St. John Fisher Cardinals lost 100-58 to the Buffalo Bulls on Saturday night, but the D-III squad had the highlight of the game, courtesy of a massive freshman. Connor Williams — listed at 7’0″, 360 pounds — fell down and got up limping in the second half. But seconds later, he fought through the pain to make a great pass which turned into an and-one dunk for the Cardinals.
Josiah
Caleb Campbell
WHIO Dayton

Springfield falls to St. Edward in state title game

CANTON — The Springfield Wildcats looked to cap off a historic season in Canton, but fell short in the Division 1 State Championship game. The Wildcats faced off against the St. Edward Eagles at Hall of Fame Stadium Friday evening. The Eagles started the game with a long run, but...
beloitcall.com

St. John’ s/Tipton boys fall to Plainville

The St. John’ s/Tipton boys team traveled to Russell to participate in the Amos Morris Classic Monday against the Plainville Cardinals in the 1st round of the tournament.The Blujays were overcome by Plainville 64-60 after the Cardinals won over Smith Center on Friday, 66-38.The Blujays will now take on Ellsworth ...
roblawnews.com

Maroons finish 5th at St. Anthony on overtime buzzer beater

Playing in a tournament is supposed to be a challenge for any team and playing four games against quality competition certainly made for quite the challenge for Robinson High School’s boys’ basketball team to open the season. Want to read the rest?. Subscribe to Robinson Daily News today. This content...
i70sports.com

Brownstown-St. Elmo and Ramsey Girls 7th Grade Basketball Set for IESA Sectionals Tonight

Two local teams will be trying to punch tickets to their respective IESA State Basketball tournaments when they compete in the Sectional round tonight. In Class 7-1A, Ramsey beat Mt. Olive in the Mt. Olive Regional Championship game last Tuesday to earn their trip to the Sectional Championship game where they will face Carrollton St. John at 6:30pm at St. John’s The Evangelist School in Carrollton. Ramsey heads into the game at 14-7 on the season while Carrollton St. John is 14-5. The winner Wednesday night advances to the 7-1A State Tournament that will get underway this Saturday at Central A&M Middle School.
#Eagles#Patoka Odin#Seb Statistics
i70sports.com

South Central Tops St. Elmo-Brownstown in NTC Matchup

South Central boys basketball got a 60-43 win in its home opener while St. Elmo-Brownstown suffered its first loss of the season in each team’s National Trail Conference opener on Tuesday at South Central. SEB took a 16-12 lead by the end of the first quarter before the Cougars outscored the Eagles 12-7 in the second to take a 27-23 lead at halftime. South Central doubled their lead to 8 points to hold a 43-35 advantage going into the fourth where they outscored SEB 17-8 to close out the win. South Central evens up their overall record at 1-1 and start their conference schedule off at 1-0. They will play at home again Wednesday against Waltonville. SEB is now 4-1 on the season and 0-1 in the NTC. They will have their home opener on Friday against Neoga.
i70sports.com

St. Elmo-Brownstown Beats Neoga in Overtime

St. Elmo-Brownstown boys basketball bounced back from their first loss of the season earlier this week to get an overtime win at home Friday night beating Neoga 62-60 in a National Trail Conference matchup. After falling behind 29-23 at halftime, the Eagles stormed into the second half outscoring Neoga 18-9 in the 3rd quarter to take a 41-38 lead at the end of the 3rd quarter. Neoga would come back and outscore the Eagles I the 4th quarter as regulation ended with the two teams tied up at 54-54. SEB would take the advantage in overtime 8-6 and pull out the two point, 62-60 victory. SEB is now 5-1 on the season and 1-1 in the NTC. They will turn around and go on the road Saturday for an afternoon matchup at Tri-County.
Effingham Daily News

Injury overshadows great night for St. Anthony girls basketball

An unfortunate injury overshadowed what was a great night for the St. Anthony girls basketball team Thursday. Bulldogs’ senior Riley Guy scored her 1,000th point, junior Lucy Fearday dominated, and the team routed National Trail Conference opponent Stewardson-Strasburg (Windsor). However, what everyone was worried about following the contest was the...
The 562

Girls’ Soccer Preview: St. Anthony Saints

St. Anthony girls’ soccer has 13 returning players with experience and the right approach to a much anticipated full season. The Saints want to play the game with energetic enjoyment and appreciation while using their natural instincts to play as a cohesive unit. “With the amount of stress that high...
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Press-Telegram girls athlete of the week: Ryann Bennett, St. Anthony

Noteworthy: The 5-foot-8 guard was the Downey Tournament MVP after averaging 19 points (on 62 percent shooting), four rebounds, five assists and seven steals across four victories as the Saints (7-1), coached by her father, Ray Bennett, won the championship. Bennett scored 15 points with three rebounds, four assists and four steals against Brea Olinda in a 67-60 victory in the semifinals. She had 16 points, five rebounds, six assists and six steals in Saturday’s 47-34 title-game victory against Downey.
i70sports.com

Lady Cougars Fall Short to Neoga in NTC Contest

The South Central Lady Cougars are back at the .500 mark in the National Trail Conference after falling to Neoga 60-48 on Monday night. The game was a back and forth one with South Central and Neoga trading baskets but the Indians held a three point advantage at the end of each of the first quarters of play. Trailing 52-48 in the fourth quarter, a basket by Neoga made it a 6-point game and the Cougars put the Indians at the free throw line several times in the final two minutes to push the score out to a double digit deficit for the Cougars. South Central is now 4-3 on the season and 2-2 in the NTC. They will go on the road Thursday to take on Ramsey before taking on a long road trip to Knightstown, Indiana on Saturday to take on Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville in the famed Hoosier Gym.
i70sports.com

St. Elmo-Brownstown Drops Conference Game to North Clay

St. Elmo-Brownstown boys basketball fell to 1-2 in the National Trail Conference after falling to North Clay 51-37 on Tuesday night. SEB fell behind early, trailing at the end of the first three quarters but fell short with a fourth quarter comeback attempt as they could only manage to outscore North Clay 12-6 in that quarter. The loss puts SEB at 6-2 on the season and 1-2 in the NTC. They will continue their NTC schedule on Friday when they host St. Anthony and they will spend the rest of the calendar year at home hosting their own holiday tournament next week before closing out the month with a non-conference game against Central A&M on December 21.
i70sports.com

CHBC Moves to 8-0 With Win Over Shelbyville

The CHBC girls basketball team is now 8-0 to start the season after the Bobcats beat Shelbyville 58-45 at home on Monday. Madison Wojcik finished with a double-double in the game with 12 points and 17 rebounds and Ruby Stuckemeyer also finished in double digits for rebounding with 13. CHBC is 8-0 overall and 1-0 in the National Trail Conference as they head into a Thursday conference matchup with St. Anthony on Thursday at home.
beverlyreview.net

Allison, Galvin lead balanced attack for St. Laurence

The St. Laurence girls basketball team opened the season with 4 impressive wins to advance to the championship game of the Beecher Fall Classic. Facing Providence Catholic in the title game, the Vikings were well within striking distance at halftime but were undone by a sluggish third quarter, falling 49-36 on Nov. 23 to the Celtics.
arlingtoncitizen.com

Eagle girls score early lead, fall by 27

YHS (1-2) 10 16 8 20 — 54 AHS (0-3) 8 8 5 6 — 27 Scoring: AHS — Britt Nielsen 8, Keelianne Green 7, Taylor Arp 6, Stella Lewis 2, Kate Miller 2, Hailey Brenn 2. YHS — Maura Tichota 12, Jade Lewis 12, Laycee Josoff 9, Alyssa Husina 6, Haley Kube 6, Shay Campbell 4, Ellie Lloyd 4, Maycee Hays 1.
