Led by a pair of seniors, the Flagstaff boys basketball team opened the regular season Monday with a road victory over ALA - Queen Creek, 51-47. Max Fritsch and Nick Morrow each recorded 12 points in the win for the Eagles, who had recently gone 3-1 and won the consolation championship at the Panthers Hoops Classic in Surprise over the weekend. The visitors limited the Patriots to just 28% shooting from the field and forced 16 turnovers in the meeting of the 4A Conference programs.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 13 DAYS AGO