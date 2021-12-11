South Central has rough 4th quarter in loss at Altamont

The South Central Lady Cougars are back at the .500 mark in the National Trail Conference after falling to Neoga 60-48 on Monday night. The game was a back and forth one with South Central and Neoga trading baskets but the Indians held a three point advantage at the end of each of the first quarters of play. Trailing 52-48 in the fourth quarter, a basket by Neoga made it a 6-point game and the Cougars put the Indians at the free throw line several times in the final two minutes to push the score out to a double digit deficit for the Cougars. South Central is now 4-3 on the season and 2-2 in the NTC. They will go on the road Thursday to take on Ramsey before taking on a long road trip to Knightstown, Indiana on Saturday to take on Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville in the famed Hoosier Gym.

BASKETBALL ・ 6 DAYS AGO