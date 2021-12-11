South Central has rough 4th quarter in loss at Altamont

The St. John Fisher Cardinals lost 100-58 to the Buffalo Bulls on Saturday night, but the D-III squad had the highlight of the game, courtesy of a massive freshman. Connor Williams — listed at 7’0″, 360 pounds — fell down and got up limping in the second half. But seconds later, he fought through the pain to make a great pass which turned into an and-one dunk for the Cardinals.
ASHLAND -- Lexington's furious fourth-quarter rally was just enough to edge Ashland in 73-71 Ohio Cardinal Conference boys basketball game on Friday night at Arrow Arena. Baden Forup topped the Minutemen with 20 points and seven rebounds. Elijah Hudson added 13 points and six rebounds, while Hudson Moore posted a double-double with 11 points and 10 boards.
Central Community College-Columbus men's basketball split a pair of home games this weekend but it was a late loss Sunday that had the Raiders exiting the long holiday weekend with a bad taste. Central lost Sunday to No. 13 Iowa Lakes 79-68 after twice leading the game by 16 points....
CEDAR FALLS, IA – Northern Iowa outscored South Dakota State Women’s Basketball 12-0 in the last 3:40 Saturday to rally for a 59-50 win over the Jackrabbits. SDSU (3-5) was held to 22 percent shooting in the second half. Tori Nelson led the Jackrabbits with 13 points. Haley Greer had...
The Ottawa University men’s basketball team hopes this is just a little bump in the road. The Braves lost back-to-back two-point games. On Monday, Avila came into Wilson Field House and upset the Braves, 74-72. Ottawa was coming off an 83-81 loss to Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday. Avila took advantage...
NEW WASHINGTON — Visiting South Central scored 23 points in the first quarter and never looked back in Tuesday’s 65-37 non-league road win over host Buckeye Central. The Trojans (2-0) led 23-12 after one quarter and held a 33-20 lead at halftime. South Central then broke the game open with an 18-9 scoring margin in the third quarter to take a 51-29 lead.
The Altamont Indians were strong on their Homecoming Night, as they defeated the Vandals, 82 to 45. After trailing 41 to 30 at halftime, the game got away from the Vandals in the 3rd quarter-when they were outscored 27 to 8. The Vandals ended the night with 18 turnovers, which probably would have crossed the 20-turnover mark if not for a running clock in the 4th quarter. The Vandals are now 1-3 on the season. They will have their first home game of the season on Tuesday when they will host 3-1 South Central.
(Audubon) Thomas Schwartz scored five quick points late in the 3rd quarter and Treynor outscored Audubon 16-4 in the 4th quarter on Tuesday. Davin Rucker’s trio of 3-pointers early in the final frame helped the Cardinals earn a 47-32 road victory. Treynor improves to 3-0 with the win. Schwartz scored...
HARTFORD CITY - After an important win at home Tuesday night, the New Castle High School girls basketball team hoped to keep the momentum going Thursday night with a game at much-improved Blackford. For a while, it looked as if the visiting Trojans would pick up their second win in...
VALPARAISO, Ind. — The No. 22 Notre Dame women’s basketball squad (8-2) used a strong fourth quarter start pull away from the Valpo Beacons (0-8) and secure the 73-56 road victory Wednesday at the ARC. The Fighting Irish outscored the Beacons 23-11 in the fourth. Freshman point guard...
The Vandals were able to hang on late in the 4th quarter to defeat South Central, 61 to 57. The Vandals built up an 11 point lead in the 2nd quarter and led by 6 at halftime. But, South Central actually carried a 1 point lead into the 4th quarter and built that lead to 49 to 43. The Vandals rallied to take a brief 50 to 49 lead and then the game was tied at 52 before a Reid Well 3 pointer to give the Vandals back the lead.
How you finish a game is often much more important than how you start it. That’s a sentiment that wi... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
The South Central Lady Cougars are back at the .500 mark in the National Trail Conference after falling to Neoga 60-48 on Monday night. The game was a back and forth one with South Central and Neoga trading baskets but the Indians held a three point advantage at the end of each of the first quarters of play. Trailing 52-48 in the fourth quarter, a basket by Neoga made it a 6-point game and the Cougars put the Indians at the free throw line several times in the final two minutes to push the score out to a double digit deficit for the Cougars. South Central is now 4-3 on the season and 2-2 in the NTC. They will go on the road Thursday to take on Ramsey before taking on a long road trip to Knightstown, Indiana on Saturday to take on Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville in the famed Hoosier Gym.
St. Elmo-Brownstown boys basketball fell to 1-2 in the National Trail Conference after falling to North Clay 51-37 on Tuesday night. SEB fell behind early, trailing at the end of the first three quarters but fell short with a fourth quarter comeback attempt as they could only manage to outscore North Clay 12-6 in that quarter. The loss puts SEB at 6-2 on the season and 1-2 in the NTC. They will continue their NTC schedule on Friday when they host St. Anthony and they will spend the rest of the calendar year at home hosting their own holiday tournament next week before closing out the month with a non-conference game against Central A&M on December 21.
The Greenville girls basketball team suffered their fifth loss in a row, falling on the road at Carlyle 40-21 on Tuesday night. The loss drops the Lady Comets to 1-6 on the season. The have two more road games coming up as they will have a South Central Conference matchup at Litchfield on Thursday night with the Varsity playing first at 6:00pm and JV to follow. They will then be on the road at Nokomis on Saturday for the Terry Todt Shootout.
TOMBALL — The Tomball Cougars had a big run in the second quarter and it made all the difference Tuesday night against visiting Willis. After Willis made a couple quick buckets to start the quarter, Tomball went on a 15-0 for a 12-point lead at halftime. Willis battled all the...
The Brownstown-St. Elmo girls basketball team will have to wait until next week to try and secure their first National Trail Conference win as they suffered a 42-33 loss at Windsor/Stew-Stras on Thursday night. BSE is now 4-7 on the season and 0-3 in the NTC. They will get back into action on Tuesday when they travel to Casey-Westfield for a non-conference matchup.
The Lady Vandals mounted a late comeback in the fourth quarter on Monday night, but fell just short to Flora, 42-38, at home. After trailing 15-6 at the end of the first, 24-17 at halftime and 37-29 at the end of the third quarter, the Lady Vandals mounted a comeback in the 4th quarter and outscored Flora 9-5 in the period, but it was not enough as they suffered the 4-point loss. The Lady Vandals are now 2-7 on the season and will go on the road on Thursday to take on Pana in a South Central Conference game.
The Ramsey girls basketball team fell to Windsor/Stew-Stras, 48-21, in a rare non-tournament Wednesday night game. After trading baskets with the Hatchets in the first quarter and trailing just 8-5, the Rams were held to just a basket and two free throws in the second quarter to trail 21-9 at halftime. Ramsey was then outscored 27-12 in the second half to suffer the loss. Ramsey is now 0-9 on the season and will be right back into action on Thursday night when they host South Central.
The CHBC girls basketball team is now 8-0 to start the season after the Bobcats beat Shelbyville 58-45 at home on Monday. Madison Wojcik finished with a double-double in the game with 12 points and 17 rebounds and Ruby Stuckemeyer also finished in double digits for rebounding with 13. CHBC is 8-0 overall and 1-0 in the National Trail Conference as they head into a Thursday conference matchup with St. Anthony on Thursday at home.
Comments / 0