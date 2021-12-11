ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandals Wrestling now with a Home Triangular Today

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vandals Wrestlers now have a home triangular today. Olney is not...

Centralia Panther Wrestling team shatters visiting Winfield in home opener

In a match that started with a homage to late CHS and Centralia Panther Youth Wrestling Coach Bryan Schmidt, the CHS varsity wrestling squad nearly shut out the visiting Winfield Warriors, winning the night 78-6. Centralia got an early jump when Winfield gave up the 106-, 113-, 120-, and 126-pound...
CENTRALIA, MO
Wildcat Grapplers Split Triangular to Open Season

The wrestling season commenced last night for Columbus Community/Winfield-Mt. Union with a home triangular and the Wildcats split the contest. Columbus opened with a 71-12 loss to Cedar Rapids Prairie, but then defeated Mount Pleasant 59-15. In the Prairie match, the Wildcats won two of 12 contested matches with Jacob Nelson pinning his opponent in 4:27 at 106 lbs and Lane Scorpil recorded a fall in 3:55 at 120 lbs. They responded by snatching victory in six of eight contested matches against the Panthers. Scorpil nabbed his second win of the night with a 19-4 technical fall at 126 lbs. Damian Vergara won by a 10-4 count at 145 lbs, Cole Storm had a fall in 54 seconds at 152 lbs, Dante Zuniga pinned his opponent in 2:37 at 160 lbs, Lane Genkinger won a close 14-12 match at 170 lbs, and Ethan Palmer had a pin in 1:56 at 220 lbs.
Madison Wrestling Starts 2021-22 Season Tonight Hosting a Triangular

The Madison Wrestling team will start their 2021-22 tonight at home with a triangular against Milbank and S.F. Jefferson. Head coach Chris Waba said the team is excited and ready to hit the mats. Coach Waba said he wants to see more of Madison’s state qualifiers reach the award stand,...
Madison Wrestling Beats S.F. Jefferson and Milbank in First Triangular of Season

The Madison Wrestling team had 19 wins out of the 28 combined matches against Sioux Falls Jefferson and Milbank. Four Bulldogs earned a win against each team: Carson Wolf for 126lbs, Isaac Henry for 138lbs, Jess Englert for 145lbs, and Braxton Bjorkland for 195lbs. Madison outscored Millbank 45-30 and S.F. Jefferson 52-19. The Bulldogs will compete in the Flandreau Invitational tomorrow, starting at 10:00 a.m.
Lady Vandals Bowlers Now 2-0 After Beating Taylorville on Thursday

The Lady Vandal bowlers are now 2-0 to start the season after picking up a 2312-2133 win over Taylorville on the road Thursday. Madison Ferguson led Vandalia bowling a 685 with Samantha Rittis bowling a 512, Angelica Ferranto bowling a 438, Emma Hamilton bowling a 428 and Milla Manser bowling a 249.
Riverside wrestling 'embracing the grind' heading into home tournament

(Oakland) -- The Riverside wrestling team continues the early portion of their 2021-22 season on Saturday when they welcome a stacked field of competitors to Oakland for their annual tournament. For Coach Casey Conover's team, it presents a chance to build off their early-season results -- an 0-3 dual start...
Banks County Battle Born Wrestling team brings home awards

The Banks County Battle Born Wrestling competition team participated in the North Hall Mega Battle 4 the Belt (GA-USAW) tournament Sunday, November 28, as the season’s first tournament and brought home several awards. Placements were:. •Gauge English – 4th Place 10u Novice 64lb. •Slater Milford – 2nd Place 10u Novice...
Mustang Wrestling to Begin Season Today

Dallas Center – Grimes Mustang wrestling will be taking on the Norwalk Warriors in Little Hawkeye conference play tonight, as they open up their season in Grimes. It will be both teams first match of the year, as both will have an opportunity to make an early statement before big tournaments this upcoming weekend.
Wrestling: Johnson teams bring home hardware

The Johnson wrestling teams had solid showings over the weekend. The girls team walked away with three golds from Litzy Soto, Anna Santoscoy, and Antonia Martinez at the Queen of the Pride tournament. For the boys in the Panther Invitational at Jackson County, Yoni Lopez and Jud Farmer each placed...
MHHS wrestling teams both win at home against Jonesboro

The Mountain Home High School wrestling teams picked up a pair of wins at home over Jonesboro Tuesday night. The Bombers defeated the Hurricane 60-16, while the Lady Bombers were 36-12 winners. The wrestling teams will return to action Thursday at West Plains for a tri-meet with the Zizzers and...
JONESBORO, AR
Vandalia Falls Just Short to Flora

The Lady Vandals mounted a late comeback in the fourth quarter on Monday night, but fell just short to Flora, 42-38, at home. After trailing 15-6 at the end of the first, 24-17 at halftime and 37-29 at the end of the third quarter, the Lady Vandals mounted a comeback in the 4th quarter and outscored Flora 9-5 in the period, but it was not enough as they suffered the 4-point loss. The Lady Vandals are now 2-7 on the season and will go on the road on Thursday to take on Pana in a South Central Conference game.
Vikings win York Invitational, defeat York and Wahoo at home triangular

WAVERLY – It may be the first week of the season, but don’t let the Waverly wrestling team know as its season began with a big win over both Ashland-Greenwood and Wahoo in a triangular on Thursday, Dec. 2. Against Ashland-Greenwood, Waverly won 63-1... Sorry! A subscription is...
First Dual Team Match tonight for Vandalia Junior High School Wrestling

It will be a historic night tonight for Vandalia Junior High School Wrestling. The first official dual team matches will take place tonight for the brand new Junior High program. The Junior High Vandals will be at home for a triangular as they will take on Roxana and Litchfield. The matches will start at 4:30 pm with the Vandals to wrestle in the 2nd and 3rd matches this evening. We will have the broadcast of those 2 matches on 107.1 FM WKRV, available streaming at www.vandaliaradio.com and on the Vandalia Radio App.
WRESTLING: Mantas defend home turf in big way

ENGLEWOOD – It was a rollercoaster week for the Mantas wrestling team heading into their annual Lemon Bay Duals. State champion Lance Schyck was already a scratch as he continued to work his way back from offseason knee surgery. On Wednesday, one of the team’s most promising newcomers – Connor Murphy – was lost indefinitely following a knee injury during a wrestle-off.
Lady Vandals Drop SCC Game to Pana

The Lady Vandals are now 0-2 in South Central Conference play after suffering a 54-27 loss at Pana on Thursday. The loss drops Vandalia to 2-8 overall on the season and they are 0-2 in the SCC. They will have another conference matchup on Monday when they host Hillsboro, followed by a nonconference game against CHBC on Tuesday. After those two games, Vandalia will take a week and a half off before beginning play in the Christ Our Rock Lutheran Girls Holiday Tournament on December 27.
Columbus goes 2-0 in home triangular vs. Girard, Frontenac

COLUMBUS, Kan. – The Columbus boys wrestling team goes 2-0 in a home triangular vs. Girard and Frontenac. The Titans top Girard 39-23 and Frontenac 37-36. The dual vs. Frontenac ended in a 36-36 tie, but Columbus wins the tiebreaker by having more wins by fall. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY...
Spartan girls wrestling hosts home meet

Madelynn Griffin, Virginia Munoz and Megan Olson all took first place for the Emporia High girls wrestling team at its season-opening home meet on Saturday. Griffin won the 132 weight class, Munoz won 138 and Olson won 235, each with a 2-0 record. Evelyn Geronimo (101) and Kalia Keosybounheuang (109)...
EMPORIA, KS
Kearney High swim teams sweep triangular

KEARNEY — The Kearney High swim team swept a triangular with Hastings and Grand Island Thursday evening at the KHS pool. The Bearcats won the boys division, the girls division and the combined. “I’m at a loss for words for how well the team swam and dove today,” KHS coach...
KEARNEY, NE

