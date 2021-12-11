Vandals Wrestling now with a Home Triangular Today

The wrestling season commenced last night for Columbus Community/Winfield-Mt. Union with a home triangular and the Wildcats split the contest. Columbus opened with a 71-12 loss to Cedar Rapids Prairie, but then defeated Mount Pleasant 59-15. In the Prairie match, the Wildcats won two of 12 contested matches with Jacob Nelson pinning his opponent in 4:27 at 106 lbs and Lane Scorpil recorded a fall in 3:55 at 120 lbs. They responded by snatching victory in six of eight contested matches against the Panthers. Scorpil nabbed his second win of the night with a 19-4 technical fall at 126 lbs. Damian Vergara won by a 10-4 count at 145 lbs, Cole Storm had a fall in 54 seconds at 152 lbs, Dante Zuniga pinned his opponent in 2:37 at 160 lbs, Lane Genkinger won a close 14-12 match at 170 lbs, and Ethan Palmer had a pin in 1:56 at 220 lbs.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO