ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Death Tones - The Best Metal Tracks in Video Games

By Staff Reporter
musictimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeath Tones - The Best Metal Tracks in Video Games. Whether you're ripping and tearing through hordes of monstrosities or trying to save your zombified boyfriend, metal music can be the perfect accompaniment to your video game exploits. Today, we're looking at some of the complete bangers that are...

www.musictimes.com

Comments / 1

Related
decibelmagazine.com

Track Premiere and Q&A: Clifford Meyer (ex-ISIS) Scores New ‘Heavy Metal Horror’ Video Game The Axis Unseen

Interview, Streaming Clifford Meyer, Isis, Nathan Purkeypile, premiere, The Axis Unseen. The pitch for the forthcoming video game The Axis Unseen goes like this: “The Axis Unseen is a Heavy Metal Open World Horror Hunting game. Hunt and track monsters in a world trapped outside of time. Upgrade your bow and your senses. Reach shelter before nightfall. Don’t forget that you are being hunted as well.”
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

11 Best Battle Royale PlayStation 4 Video Games

The last player standing wins. The battle royale genre blew up in popularity the past few years. There are so many video games being released into the market regularly, but we have a few video games we recommend checking out if you’re playing on the PlayStation 4. From wacky battle royale games like Fall Guys to the worldwide popular hit Fortnite, here are some of the very best battle royale games that are available today. With that said, don’t put too much focus on the ranking here, most of these games are free-to-play so you might be able to dive into these games right now without having to fetch over a single cent.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

The Best Holiday-Related Video Games to Play This Season

As we’ve just entered the holiday month, families all around the world are preparing for the special day later this month. With gifts to be had and food to be shared, it’s a time of joy and togetherness. As we’re making our way towards the day itself though, and you’ll be spending most of said day off of video games, you may want to spend some time with your online friends (or solo) prior to its arrival. With so many holiday events being imbued into various games though, it’s tough to choose which games you should play. No need to worry though, as I have you covered. Here are some of the best and most festive holiday-related video games you can play with your friends, family, or by yourself to end off the year!
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

The Three Best (and Worst) Video Games from November 2021

November ended up being a very good month for video games. The top reviewed games of the month were all highly anticipated major releases, and even the worst games were still pretty good. There was only one major disappointment. Our bottom releases were all either remakes or remasters, so everything new rightfully earned it pre-holiday season release time. Here are the three best and worst games released in November 2021:
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Metal Music#Action Game#Dark Heavy Metal#Machine Head#Nightmare Reaper
thebrag.com

Here are the best new video games coming out in December 2021

December 2021 brings the video games calendar to yet another close, so we break down all the titles worth asking Santa for. It’s officially the last month of the video game calendar, but with the biggest game of the last 12 months yet to hit store shelves, there’s still plenty of new titles to enjoy before we welcome in the new year.
VIDEO GAMES
Washington Post

In ‘Wildermyth,’ I played one of the best video game narratives of the year

Nallera’s intentions, at least, were good. It’s all that other messy stuff — life, decisions, consequences — that got her in the end. Tasked with helping to save humanity from a bio-robotic menace known as the Morthagi, she was faced with a choice: destroy an ancient blade that emanated evil or hold onto it and try to harness its power for good. Dangling it over the flames of an equally ancient furnace, she had two visions: one of the blade’s destruction, which foretold a future in which Nallera was old and gray, still fighting the war that’d already devoured a decade of her life, and another in which the war was won, and she and her friends were still young, free of scars and strife. As her partner, a cheerful ranger named Rowsin, gazed on, Nallera yanked the blade back from the flames. After that day, nothing was the same.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Top 5 best and worst video game remasters

The art of a video game remaster is trying to capture the essence of the original, whilst making visual and QoL improvements to justify the price tag. After all, it’s still the same game, but it doesn’t always work out to be for the best. Here are our picks for the best and worst remasters.
VIDEO GAMES
dreadxp.com

Have a Nice Death Revealed at The Video Game Awards

Here comes another charming employee of death, or rather, here comes Death themself to knock some sense back into all their unruly employees. Have a Nice Death debuted at The Game Awards 2021 developed by Magic Design Studios. Any fans of Hollow Knight might find themselves in familiar waters with another dose of platforming and fast tuned combat, hopping around rooms dodging storms of projectiles and blades, and of course, dying over and over again. Go ahead, take out the frustration of unruly disrespectful co-workers on them, everyone will be at the office of death, eventually.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
pcinvasion.com

Silent Hill creator’s new game Slitterhead revealed at The Game Awards

Ever since February of this year, Keiichiro Toyama, the creator of the renowned horror series Silent Hill, teased an upcoming horror project under his new indie company Bokeh Game Studio. Now, Toyama finally revealed this new game, titled Slitterhead, at The Game Awards 2021. Although the announcement trailer for Slitterhead did not reveal any gameplay, it did give players a glimpse into the kind of horror they can expect from the seasoned Silent Hill director.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2 Confirms English VO and Physical Release on Switch and PS4

Inti Creates has made a few announcements for their upcoming 2D action game, Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2. For starters, the developer has confirmed that the game will feature an English VO. The game’s dual audio will allow players the chance to play the game how they want. Further, the game will receive a physical release from Limited Run Games on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch with pre-orders opening on January 25, 2022. A Collector’s Edition will also be available and includes:
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Relive the dawn of dungeon crawling with Arcade Archives’ Dragon Buster

This week’s Arcade Archives release takes us back to the very early days of one of gaming’s most formative genres: the dungeon crawler — Hamster has reached into its big ol’ catalogue of classics and pulled out Namco’s Dragon Buster, now available to download on PS4 and Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'Thirsty Suitors' Trailer Mixes Messy Breakups With Turn-Based Battles

Developer Outerloop Games and publisher Annapurna Interactive recently revealed their hilarious and unique action-adventure RPG game, Thirsty Suitors. Don’t keep your usual genre expectations with this title because it’s got several twists and turns to keep you entertained. This story-driven adventure is told through turn-based battles, skateboarding, and...
VIDEO GAMES
Inverse

2021's best video game dad is a total fool with a heart of gold

Dads are all the rage in video games, and they have been for several years now. As game developers get older and become parents themselves, the stories they create naturally reflect that. The Last of Us and 2018’s God of War see you protect a child in life-or-death circumstances. They’re both shining examples of games that tie character development to gameplay in a way that packs an emotional punch.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

A New Game Boy Color Game Is Coming, Thanks to Incub8 Games

The Game Boy Color May be Retro, But It’s Not Dead Yet. Ah, the Game Boy Color – a console so old, there’s a good chance it predates you. The retro platform was among Nintendo‘s first ventures into the handheld market, and it seems like they left an impression. It may not be the most powerful console on the market, nor does it have the biggest library – but that world of games just got one entry bigger. Incub8 games is publishing a physical cartridge for an upcoming title by Spacebot Interactive.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

The Game Awards 2021: Genshin Impact Wins Best Mobile Game and Reveals New Game Trailer

Despite being on multiple gaming platforms like the PC, PS4 and PS5, Genshin Impact is well-known for its mobile platform, where players can fight enemies and level up their characters on the go. This year at The Game Awards, Genshin Impact was nominated for two awards, “Best Mobile Game” and “Best Ongoing,” where it was able to secure the “Best Mobile Game” award with the help of its fans. The game was up against other popular mobile game contenders, such as Fantasian, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Marvel Future Revolution, and Pokémon Unite.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

- The Crimson Diamond Demo - Game demo - Download

This is a demo for The Crimson Diamond, a Laura Bow inspired adventure game by Julia Minamata. The Crimson Diamond is an EGA text parser mystery adventure game where you play as amateur geologist and reluctant detective Nancy Maple. Follow Nancy as she travels north to the fictional ghost town of Crimson, Ontario to investigate the discovery of a massive diamond in the area. Eavesdrop on conversations to learn more about the eccentric cast of characters who find themselves gathered at Crimson Lodge. Explore the lodge and its environs to evaluate the diamond claim, and maybe solve a mystery or two along the way! The Crimson Diamond is a cozy mystery that encourages reading and engaging in the story over devious arcade challenges.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy