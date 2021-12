The City of Madison Parks Department Annual Christmas Craft Show is returning this holiday season on December 4th from 9:00 am-3:00 pm at the Broadway Fountain. The Christmas Craft Show will include food, music, crafts, and all the holiday cheer! All proceeds will benefit the senior programs and activities. Register your booth online, at https://www.madison-in.gov/egov/apps/action/center.egov?view=form;page=1;id=37 You can also pick up a registration form at City Hall. Registration is open now until November 30th.

MADISON, IN ・ 9 DAYS AGO